    Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 starts tomorrow: Find deals on supplements, fish oil & more to boost your health

    Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 starts tomorrow. From fish oil to vitamins, grab the top nutritional picks and boost your health. 

    Published on: Jan 15, 2026 7:00 AM IST
    By Shivangi Jamwal
    WOW Life Science Omega-3 Fish Oil 1300 Mg Triple Strength 550Mg Epa 350Mg Dha,Burpless,Mercury Free,Ideal For Keto Diet,1 CountView Details...

    ₹745

    ...
    hk vitals Fish Oil For Men And Women (60 Capsules) | 1000mg Omega 3 with 180mg EPA & 120mg DHA | For Brain, Heart, Eyes, and Joints HealthView Details...

    ₹349

    ...
    Neuherbs Deep Sea Omega 3 Fish Oil - Omega 3 Supplement Triple Strength 2500 Mg (Essential Fatty Acid Combination of 1486 mg 892 mg EPA 594 mg DHA/serving), Lemon Flavour- 60 Softgel for Men & womenView Details...

    ₹698

    ...
    Carbamide Forte Salmon Omega 3 Fish Oil Capsules | Salmon Fish Oil Omega 3 Capsule 1000mg For Men & Women | Omega3 Fishoil Supplement For For Heart, Joints, Bones & Skin - 150 SoftgelsView Details...

    ₹749

    ...
    Centrum Women -Multivitamin Tablet for Women|With 23 Vital Nutrients including Zinc,Magnesium,Vitamin B,C,D, Calcium for Energy, Immunity,Radiance,Strong Bones and Overall Health|Veg - 50 tabletsView Details...

    ₹541

    ...
    The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 begins tomorrow, January 16, offering unbeatable deals on supplements, fish oil, and other essential health products. Prime members may get early access starting at midnight, giving them the first chance to grab limited-stock “Lightning Deals.” With discounts on top-rated brands, it’s the perfect opportunity to stock up on daily nutrition, support your immune system, and boost overall wellness without overspending.

    Boost your health with top supplement deals during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale! (Canva )
    Boost your health with top supplement deals during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale! (Canva )

    To make the most of the sale, add your favourite products to your cart today, so you can check out instantly when the sale begins. Don’t miss this chance to save on products that help you stay healthy, active, and energised all year long.

    Expected bank discounts for Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026

    • State Bank of India Credit and Debit Cards will offer an instant 10% discount.*

    • Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card users can expect unlimited 5% cashback*

    Best supplements picks with amazing deals during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026:

    Fish oil supplements

    These are rich in omega-3s (EPA & DHA), supporting heart, brain, joint, and skin health. They reduce inflammation, boost cognitive function, and enhance overall wellness, making them a smart choice for daily nutrition and an active lifestyle.

    Multivitamins:

    It provides essential vitamins and minerals to support immunity, boost energy, and enhance metabolism. Taking it daily helps maintain overall wellness, keeps you active, and strengthens your body’s defences against illnesses.

    Vitamin D3 supplements

    Vitamin D3 supplements aid calcium absorption, strengthen bones, support muscle function, and boost immunity. They also help regulate mood and overall wellness, making them essential for those with limited sun exposure or a deficiency, says clinical nutritionist Shabana Parveen to Healthshots.

    Calcium supplements:

    It provides extra calcium for those with dietary gaps. They support strong bones and teeth, aid muscle contraction, nerve function, and heart health, making them essential for overall wellness, according to nutritionist Veena V, as reported by HealthShots.

    Magnesium supplements:

    If you are searching for a natural way to sleep better or ease muscle tension, magnesium is a mineral worth paying attention to. It supports sleep quality, muscle recovery and stress balance.

    B12 supplements:

    A vitamin B12 supplement is often necessary when ongoing fatigue, weakness, memory issues, or tingling in the hands and feet begin to impact daily life.

    Biotin & Collagen supplements:

    Biotin and collagen support healthy hair, skin, and nails, strengthen follicles, improve elasticity, and promote overall beauty and wellness.

    FAQ’s: Supplements, fish oil and more
    It begins tomorrow, 16 January 2026, with early access for Prime members.
    Supplements, protein powders, fish oil, vitamins, and other health essentials.
    Anyone looking to support immunity, daily nutrition, muscle health, or overall wellness.
    Add your favourite products to the cart now and check out quickly when the sale starts.

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

