Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 starts tomorrow: Find deals on supplements, fish oil & more to boost your health

The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 begins tomorrow, January 16, offering unbeatable deals on supplements, fish oil, and other essential health products. Prime members may get early access starting at midnight, giving them the first chance to grab limited-stock “Lightning Deals.” With discounts on top-rated brands, it’s the perfect opportunity to stock up on daily nutrition, support your immune system, and boost overall wellness without overspending.
To make the most of the sale, add your favourite products to your cart today, so you can check out instantly when the sale begins. Don’t miss this chance to save on products that help you stay healthy, active, and energised all year long.
Expected bank discounts for Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026
• State Bank of India Credit and Debit Cards will offer an instant 10% discount.*
• Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card users can expect unlimited 5% cashback*
Best supplements picks with amazing deals during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026:
Fish oil supplements
These are rich in omega-3s (EPA & DHA), supporting heart, brain, joint, and skin health. They reduce inflammation, boost cognitive function, and enhance overall wellness, making them a smart choice for daily nutrition and an active lifestyle.
Multivitamins:
It provides essential vitamins and minerals to support immunity, boost energy, and enhance metabolism. Taking it daily helps maintain overall wellness, keeps you active, and strengthens your body’s defences against illnesses.
Vitamin D3 supplements
Vitamin D3 supplements aid calcium absorption, strengthen bones, support muscle function, and boost immunity. They also help regulate mood and overall wellness, making them essential for those with limited sun exposure or a deficiency, says clinical nutritionist Shabana Parveen to Healthshots.
Calcium supplements:
It provides extra calcium for those with dietary gaps. They support strong bones and teeth, aid muscle contraction, nerve function, and heart health, making them essential for overall wellness, according to nutritionist Veena V, as reported by HealthShots.
Magnesium supplements:
If you are searching for a natural way to sleep better or ease muscle tension, magnesium is a mineral worth paying attention to. It supports sleep quality, muscle recovery and stress balance.
B12 supplements:
A vitamin B12 supplement is often necessary when ongoing fatigue, weakness, memory issues, or tingling in the hands and feet begin to impact daily life.
Biotin & Collagen supplements:
Biotin and collagen support healthy hair, skin, and nails, strengthen follicles, improve elasticity, and promote overall beauty and wellness.
