Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Mar 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Amazon offers home medical equipment at discounted prices! Grab up to 60% off on BP monitors, knee caps and more

ByTanya Shree
Mar 04, 2025 06:51 PM IST

Get ready to enjoy exciting discounts from Amazon India. Enjoy up to 60% off on home medical equipment from top brands to maintain your health.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Omron HEM 7120 Fully Automatic Digital Blood Pressure Monitor With Intellisense Technology For Most Accurate Measurement - Arm Circumference (22-32Cm), White View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

kossto Rubber abdominal belt after delivery for tummy reduction| Lumbo Sacral| Lower Back Pain Relief| Breathable Belt for Men and Women Universal (Waist-Small,Medium,Large,XL View Details checkDetails

₹379

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dr Ortho Cotton Knee Cap For Knee Support, Knee Guard Brace For Men And Women Size-Large View Details checkDetails

₹251

amazonLogo
GET THIS

KosmoCare Premium Imported Light Weight Aluminum Height Adjustable Folding Walker 2 - Silver View Details checkDetails

₹1,969

amazonLogo
GET THIS

TYNOR Cervical Collar Soft with Support, for Neck Support & Pain Relief | for Post-Surgery, Injury & Arthritis | Soft Comfortable & Durable for Men & Women | Pack of 1 (Beige, Medium) View Details checkDetails

₹319

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dr Trust USA Legend BMI Weight Scale & Body Fat Analyzer with IOS/Android App Sync, 14 Essential Composition Metrics Weighing Machine -526 for Home Health Monitoring (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Omron HEM 7120 Fully Automatic Digital Blood Pressure Monitor With Intellisense Technology For Most Accurate Measurement - Arm Circumference (22-32Cm), White View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AGEasy (Max Group) Fully Automatic Digital Blood Pressure Monitoring Device | BP Apparatus for Home | Portable Digital BP Check Machine for Hypertension & Managing Heart Health | Arm Circumference (22-42cm) View Details checkDetails

₹999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Omron HEM 7124 Fully Automatic Digital Blood Pressure Monitor with Intellisense Technology For Most Accurate Measurement, White and Blue View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dr Trust Smart Automatic Digital Blood Pressure Monitor BP Machine 101 (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Omron HEM 7361T Bluetooth Blood Pressure Monitor with Cuff Wrapping Guide, Hypertension Indicator, Japanese Technology, Intellisense Technology, and Most Recommended Brand by Doctors for Accurate Measurement View Details checkDetails

₹4,290

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MEDTECH® BP09N (Backlit Display) Fully Automatic Digital BP Monitor | Portable, Lightweight Blood Pressure Machine | Clinically Accurate BP Machine Digital for Home | USB-C Port | Blood Pressure Monitoring Device | 2-Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹1,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

OneTouch Verio Flex glucometer machine | Sync your results with OneTouch Reveal mobile app| Simple & accurate testing of blood sugar levels at home | Global Iconic Brand | FREE 10 Test Strips + 10 Sterile Lancets + 1 Lancing device View Details checkDetails

₹1,075

amazonLogo
GET THIS

OneTouch Select Plus Simple glucometer machine | Simple & accurate testing of Blood sugar levels at home | Global Iconic Brand | FREE 10 Test Strips + 10 Sterile Lancets + 1 Lancing device View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dr. Morepen BG-03 Blood Glucose Test Strips, 50 Strips (Black/White)(Only Strips, No Glucometer) View Details checkDetails

₹645

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Accu-Chek Instant Blood Glucose Glucometer (with Bluetooth) with Vial of 10 Strips, 10 Lancets and a Lancing Device FREE for Accurate Blood Sugar Testing View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Control D Blood Glucose Monitor (Pack of 50 Strips, Black) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dr Trust (USA) Fully Automatic Blood Sugar Testing Glucometer Machine with 60 Strips View Details checkDetails

₹1,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sinocare PTS(USA) Diabetes Testing Kit/Blood Glucose Monitor Safe AQ Voice/Glucometer with Voice Reminder and Light Warning/Blood Sugar Test with 50Strips & 50Lancets & Case Pack View Details checkDetails

₹940

amazonLogo
GET THIS

FASHNEX Premium Knee Support Open Patella, Breathable Knee Cap Brace for Arthritis, Pain Relief, Sports for Men & Women (Design A - SINGLE (Black),Non toxic, Free Size) View Details checkDetails

₹474

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Boldfit Nylon Knee Support, Knee Caps, Knee Brace For Knee Pain Relief Products, Knee Pad Leg Sleeves, Gym Squats Knee Belt Knee Support For Men and Women-Red, M View Details checkDetails

₹699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AGEasy (Max Group) Hinged Knee Braces for Osteoarthritis | Knee Brace for Men & Women | Knee Supporter with Inner Cotton Lining, Durable Hinge | Knee Caps for Pain Relief | Knee Belt for Joint Pain View Details checkDetails

₹1,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

TYNOR Knee Support Hinged (Neoprene), Grey, Large, 1 Unit View Details checkDetails

₹1,339

amazonLogo
GET THIS

USI UNIVERSAL THE UNBEATABLE Neoprene Ks7 Knee Sleeve Support For Fitness,Cross Training (Large,7Mm,Pack Of 1 Piece),Knee Compression Sleeve Support For Pain Relief,Fitness,Weightlifting,Hiking,Sports View Details checkDetails

₹1,472

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Vissco Functional Knee Support (Moderate Support), Knee Support for Pain Relief, Knee Injury Braces for Walking, Running, Gym, Workout, Weightlifting (Single) - Large (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹667

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Careforce - The Force Behind Your Health Fabric Knee Brace For Men With Side Stabilizer & Patella Support For Meniscus Tear Pain Relief - Free Size View Details checkDetails

₹599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

TYNOR Lumbo Sacral Belt, Grey, Large, 1 Unit View Details checkDetails

₹869

amazonLogo
GET THIS

PharmEasy Lumbar Sacro Belt Back Support Belt For Back Pain Relief Hernia Waist Belt For Women And Men Lumbar Support belt Back Support for the Lumbar Pain Solution for Back and Abdomen Universal View Details checkDetails

₹479

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Tynor Cervical Pillow Regular, for Neck Pain Relief | Ergonomic Orthopedic Support for Cervical Spine Alignment, Sleeping Comfort & Posture Correction | Pack of 1 (Universal Size, Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹1,284

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Boldfit Posture Corrector For Men Back Support Belt For Back Pain Spine Posture Corrector For Women Back Straight Belt Posture Belt Back Posture Corrector Women-Neoprene,Medium View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sifoz Free Size Neoprene Posture Corrector For Men And Women Back Support Belt Back Pain Back Straight And Shoulder Support Belt View Details checkDetails

₹489

amazonLogo
GET THIS

kossto Rubber abdominal belt after delivery for tummy reduction| Lumbo Sacral| Lower Back Pain Relief| Breathable Belt for Men and Women Universal (Waist-Small,Medium,Large,XL View Details checkDetails

₹379

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dyna Sego 4 Elastic Abdominal Corset Width Adjustment View Details checkDetails

₹655

amazonLogo
GET THIS

TYNOR Cervical Collar Soft with Support, for Neck Support & Pain Relief | for Post-Surgery, Injury & Arthritis | Soft Comfortable & Durable for Men & Women | Pack of 1 (Beige, Medium) View Details checkDetails

₹319

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Hansaplast Active Cervical Neck Support for Men & Women | 1 Unit | One Size Fits Most | Soft Neck Collar Belt for Long Lasting Pain Relief & Stability | Skin Friendly Neck Band with Breathable Material, Eyelets for Ventilation & Comfortable Fit | Sprain, Strain, Neck Pain, Instability, Preventive Care, Overuse Care View Details checkDetails

₹333

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AccuSure Elastic Soft Cervical Collar For Adjusting The Neck In The Flexion, Extension, Or Hyperextension Position, Xl - Grey Color View Details checkDetails

₹265

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Wonder Care Cotton Soft Cervical Collar Adjustable Collar Neck Support Brace,Neck Support Soft Neck Collar Neck Brace For Neck Pain And Support For Women & Men- Medium View Details checkDetails

₹359

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Inflatable Cervical Neck Traction Device âœ Improve Spine Alignment to Reduce Neck Pain âœ EverReliefÂ Cervical Collar Adjustable 100% Comfort Guarantee View Details checkDetails

₹426

amazonLogo
GET THIS

RCSP Cervical Collar For Instant Neck Pain Relief, Adjustable Soft Neck Brace Support For Pain, Comfortable Neck Support Belt for Men And Women (Non toxic,GREY, M) 3.5-4 INCH View Details checkDetails

₹239

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ZEDAN Soft Foam Universal Cervical Collar | Adjustable Neck Support Brace | For Sleeping - Relieves Neck Pain & Spine Pressure | Neck Collar After Whiplash or Injury | For Women & Men - (M, Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹256

amazonLogo
GET THIS

TYNOR Tennis Elbow Support Pro for Men & Women, Tennis & Golfers Adjustable Elbow Strap with Compression Pad Elbow Arm Band for Tendonitis Forearm Brace Straps Universal, Black & Orange, 1 Unit View Details checkDetails

₹373

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Boldfit Elbow Support, Tennis Elbow Support For Badminton Cricket & Sports Elbow Sleeves/Elbow Guard/Elbow Brace/Elbow Cap- M, Nylon, View Details checkDetails

₹499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dr Trust Usa Compression Bandage Wrap-338, Elastic Tape For Knee, Elbow, Hand, Wrist, Ankle, Foot Pain Relief & Support (1 Pair), Free size View Details checkDetails

₹249

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Tima Shoulder Support Double Lock Neoprene Adjustable Stretch Strap Brace Support Medical Posture Compression Shoulder Pad, Black & Grey, Universal, 1 Unit View Details checkDetails

₹685

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Wonder Care Rotator cuff brace for shoulder pain relief Neoprene Shoulder support brace for men and women for dislocated, frozen, mouse shoulder, rotator cuff pain relief wrap (Universal : 30-41) View Details checkDetails

₹579

amazonLogo
GET THIS

TYNOR Elastic Shoulder Immobiliser, Grey, Large, 1 Unit View Details checkDetails

₹765

amazonLogo
GET THIS

serveuttam Shoulder Support Belt for Men and Women|Shoulder Support for Rotator Cuff, Dislocated AC Joint, Labrum Tear, Shoulder Pain, Shoulder Compression Sleeve (Black&Grey) Neoprene, Pain Relief View Details checkDetails

₹586

amazonLogo
GET THIS

KosmoCare Premium Imported Light Weight Aluminum Height Adjustable Folding Walker 2 - Silver View Details checkDetails

₹1,969

amazonLogo
GET THIS

PHYSIQO Walking Stick for Men/Women/Old People(36 Inch) Wooden,Design 1 View Details checkDetails

₹529

amazonLogo
GET THIS

KosmoCare Dura Rexine Wheelchair | Self-Propelled & Attendant Use | Hammered Finish MS Frame | 24 Mag Wheels | Removable Footrests | Foldable Design | Comfortable Rexine Seat | Supports Up to 100 kg View Details checkDetails

₹5,389

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Tynor Elbow Crutch Adjustable, for men & women, Lightweight & Durable Crutch for Mobility Support, Comfortable Ergonomic Design | Universal Size, 1 Unit (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹896

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AmbiTech MS Height Adjustable & Double Bar Folding Walker for Adults, Senior Citizens and Patients (Made In India) View Details checkDetails

₹1,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AmbiTech MS Height Adjustable & Double Bar Folding Walker for Adults, Senior Citizens and Patients (Made In India) View Details checkDetails

₹1,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MCP Jindal Premium Height Adjustable Walking Stick Aluminium cane hand stick trekking support stick for men, women & old people (Brown) View Details checkDetails

₹474

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HealthSense Bluetooth BMI Weight Machine For Body Weight, Digital Body Fat Analyzer & Smart Body Composition Scale With Mobile App, 12 Body Parameters, LED Display & 1 Year Warranty-BS161, 150Kg View Details checkDetails

₹999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Boldfit Weight Machine for Body Weight Machine Digital Bathroom Scale for Human Body Weight Measurement Extra Thick Weighing Scale with LCD Display 36Months Warranty, Black,Max Weight 180Kgs View Details checkDetails

₹399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dr Trust USA Legend BMI Weight Scale & Body Fat Analyzer with IOS/Android App Sync, 14 Essential Composition Metrics Weighing Machine -526 for Home Health Monitoring (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HealthSense Smart Bluetooth Weight Machine for Body Weight, Digital Body Fat Analyzer Machine & Body Composition Scale with APP, 13 Body Composition, LED Display & 1 Year Warranty - Fitdays BS 171 View Details checkDetails

₹1,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MEDITIVE Bluetooth Digital BMI Weight Scale with Body Fat Analyzer and Fitness Body Composition Monitor, with Mobile App View Details checkDetails

₹1,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Eagle Smart Bluetooth Weighing Scale with 200kg Capacity, BMI Digital Weight Machine for Body with Large LCD Display & 13 Body Composition Monitor Sync with Mobile App, 2YR Warranty (Charcoal Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Beurer BF195 diagnostic bathroom scale Perfect for the whole family measures Weight, body fat, body water, muscle percentage, bone mass View Details checkDetails

₹1,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Health is the biggest asset and having the right medical equipment at home can help you manage it effectively. Whether you are monitoring blood pressure levels, keeping your joints healthy, or ensuring daily wellness, reliable home medical equipment is essential. Now, with Amazon's exclusive discounts, taking care of your health has never been more affordable! Enjoy up to 60% off on BP monitors, knee caps, back support, digital weighing scales and more, which makes it easier to stay on top of your health from the comfort of your home. Don't miss this chance to invest in your well-being. Shop now and bring home the best medical supplies at unbeatable prices!

Enjoy exciting Amazon deals on the best home medical equipments.(Freepik)
Enjoy exciting Amazon deals on the best home medical equipments.(Freepik)

Top picks for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon India offers exciting deals and discounts of 60% on the best BP monitors

Keeping track of your blood pressure is crucial for heart health, and a high-quality BP monitor ensures accurate readings at home. Look for automatic monitors with digital displays from top brands like Omron and Dr. Morepen. With Amazon’s sale, you can get the best BP monitors at discounted prices.

Check out our top picks:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Sale 2025: Enjoy huge discounts on the best glucometer

Managing blood sugar levels is essential for diabetics, and a reliable glucometer ensures quick, accurate results. Choose one with fast readings, minimal blood sample requirements, and smartphone connectivity for easy tracking from brands like Accu-Chek and Dr. Trust. Grab the best glucometers during the Amazon sale and take control of your health at unbeatable prices!

Top picks for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Get the best knee, calf & thigh support at discounted prices during the Amazon Sale

Whether you are recovering from an injury or need extra support during workouts, knee, calf, and thigh braces offer stability and pain relief. Look for breathable, adjustable supports for all-day comfort from popular brands like Tynor and Vissco as they provide trusted options. With Amazon discounts, you can invest in high-quality support gear at lower prices, which ensures better mobility and protection.

Top picks for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Sale: Get the best back support and posture corrector at up to 40% off

Say goodbye to back pain with an ergonomic back support designed for relief and posture correction. Whether for work, driving, or relaxation, lumbar cushions and belts provide targeted support. Additionally, use the best posture corrector to get relief from back and neck pain. Look for adjustable, durable and lightweight designs from brands like Flaming, Boldfit and Beurer, which ensure comfort and durability. Take advantage of the Amazon sale and grab the best product at discounted prices for improved spinal health.

ALSO READ: Best pulse oximeters to monitor oxygen saturation levels

Check out our top picks:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Sale: Enjoy up to 40% off on the best neck support

Use the best neck support pillow or brace to get relief from aches and stiffness in the neck. Designed for proper alignment, these supports may ease tension and promote comfort, especially for those with cervical pain. Opt for top brands like Sleepsia and Tynor, which provide excellent choices. Shop during the Amazon sale to enjoy huge savings on premium neck support products for better relaxation.

Check out our top picks:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon India offers the best elbow and shoulder support at up to 50% off

For athletes or those recovering from injuries, elbow and shoulder braces can provide essential support and pain relief. Compression sleeves and braces may enhance circulation and reduce strain. Get products from brands like Tynor and Bauerfeind at discounted prices during the Amazon sale.

Top picks for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Sale: Enjoy up to 20% off on the best walker & wheelchair

Mobility machines like walkers and wheelchairs can provide independence and ease of movement for seniors and those with mobility issues. Lightweight, foldable designs with sturdy construction offer maximum comfort and safety. During the Amazon Sale, get products from brands like KosmoCare and Vissco at exciting discounts.

ALSO READ: Best vegan protein powder of February 2025 to fuel your body the right way

Top picks for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon offers the best digital weighing scale at up to 50% off

Tracking your weight is easier with a high-precision digital weighing scale. During the Amazon Sale, opt for models with LED displays, BMI tracking, and smartphone connectivity for advanced health monitoring at discounted prices. Popular brands like HealthSense and Omron offer top-notch accuracy. So, take control of your fitness journey.

Top picks for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you:

Amazon Republic Day Sale: Last few days of exclusive deals on BP monitors, glucometers, and more, up to 70% off

Amazon Health & Fitness Sale 2025: Fuel your fitness journey, up to 60% off on protein, gym equipments and more

Amazon Protein Week 2025 ends today: Save big with up to 60% off on whey, plant protein and more

Frequently asked questions

  • How do I choose the best BP monitor?

    Look for an automatic digital monitor with accurate readings, easy operation, and a large display for better visibility.

  • What features should I consider in a glucometer?

    Choose the best glucometer with quick results, minimal blood sample requirement, memory storage, and smartphone connectivity for easy tracking.

  • How does a posture corrector help?

    A posture corrector aligns your spine, reduces back pain, and improves posture by providing gentle support throughout the day.

  • What makes a good digital weighing scale?

    A high-quality scale offers precision, LED display, BMI tracking, and smartphone syncing for effective weight management.

  • Why should I invest in a walker or wheelchair?

    Walkers and wheelchairs can enhance mobility, independence, and safety for seniors or individuals with mobility challenges.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On