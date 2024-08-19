Amazon Rakhi Sale 2024: Find last minute gift ideas with up to 60% off on straighteners, trimmers and more

Raksha Bandhan is a festival celebrating the unbreakable and sacred bond between brothers and sisters. And as this joyous occasion is approaching, you might be scrolling through shopping websites to find the perfect gift for your sibling. Well, your search for the perfect gift ends here as Amazon India has come up with yet another mega shopping sale of the year. Amazon Rakhi Sale 2024 offers a wide range of products, including grooming appliances at unmissable discounts. During the sale, you can grab the best offers on straighteners, trimmers and more with up to 60% off. So, don’t miss this Ultimate Brand Sale that will run until August 20, 2024. Add your favourite grooming appliances now in the cart and just press the “buy now” option to get a thoughtful gift that your sibling would love. So, check out this list of the best grooming appliances and pick the one that suits your sibling’s needs. Discover the best Rakhi gift ideas with up to 60% off on grooming appliances.

Grab the best deals on women’s grooming appliances with up to 60% off

Enjoy big deals on straighteners with up to 60% off

A straightener can be one of the best Rakhi gift ideas for a sister. The Ikonic Pro Titanium Shine Hair Straightener might be a good option as it uses cutting-edge floating titanium plates to provide long-lasting, glossy, smooth and shining tresses. With heat temperature up to 235 degrees, this straightener allows you to adjust the heat based on your hair texture. It features an automatic power-off function, a heat-resistant pouch and an automatic adjustable floating plate. The brand claims that this straightener may help to improve the moisture and shine of your hair, leaving them looking healthier and sleeker.

Get exclusive deals on hair dryer

Philips Hair Dryer might be one of the best and most affordable Rakhi gift ideas. With a power of 1200 Watts, this gentle drying machine can help you enjoy a perfect hair day. It features a ThermoProtect temperature setting, 3 flexible pre-selected drying settings for different needs and cool air settings for extra gentle drying. This hair dryer comes with a foldable handle for easy portability, a compact design for easy handling and fast air setting for efficient but gentle drying. With a concentrator, this machine hair styling tool focuses the airflow for a polished and shiny look.

Enjoy unmissable deals on multi-styling tools

Havells 5-in-1 Multi Styling Kit can provide the benefits of a straightener, crimper, curler, conical curler and volume brush in one product. It promises to help you perform multiple hair styling with minimal effort. This equipment has a maximum temperature range of 190 degrees Celsius, ceramic-coated attachments, a 2-year guarantee and worldwide voltage. The brand claims that this product can offer smooth, straight hair, a crimped look, bouncy curls, curls and waves and bouncy hair.

Grab affordable deals on the best hair curlers

Philips Hair Curler with 16MM Barrel features a ceramic-coated barrel that ensures even heat distribution and less hair damage. It promises to help you achieve shiny and soft hair, full of curls, ringlets and bounce. With a maximum heat temperature of 200 degrees Celsius, this product claims to offer optimal results, while minimising hair damage. It has a fast heat-up time and LED light indicators and comes with a guarantee of 2 years.

Enjoy and save big with up to 60% off on the best Airwrap

The Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler hair-styling tool features intelligent heat control. This feature allows you to measure airflow temperature over 40 times a second. It may help to keep the temperature under 150 degrees Celsius, preventing extreme heat and damage. This hair-styling tool promises to help you get bouncy curls, a smooth drying experience, and a straighter hairstyle with a firm smoothing brush.

Grab the best deals on epilators

Philips BRE235/00 Corded Compact Epilator promises to efficiently pull out the hairs from the root painlessly. It features 2-speed settings to grab thinner and thicker hairs. The epilator discs act as gentle tweezing discs to enhance the hair removal performance of the grooming appliance. With its ergonomic grip and washable epilation head, this machine promotes extra hygiene and easy cleansing. It also features a sensitive cap to remove unwanted hairs from the underarm and bikini area.

Grab the best deals on men's grooming appliances with up to 60% off

Enjoy the best deals on trimmers

Philips OneBlade Hybrid Trimmer and Shaver might be one of the best Rakhi gift ideas for brothers. It is equipped with a protective plate and rounded tips that ensure no nicks or cuts during the hair removal process. With its unique technology, this trimmer can keep your skin feeling soft. It also features a dual-sided blade that can create clean lines and style edges, giving your brother a dashing look. This kit includes a Oneblade replacement blade, a rechargeable handle and 2 trimming combs. The brand also claims that this product is waterproof and long-lasting.

Get the unmissable discounts on All-in-one trimmers

Braun MGK5380, 9-in-1 Beard Trimmer for Men from Gillette can be used for beard, face, ear, nose, body trimmer and manscaping. This 9-in-1 trimmer has a wider cutting area that helps to cut more hair in every stroke to help you get your look in fewer passes. It comes with a precision comb with 20% less plastics that provides an effortless trim. This groomer and trimmer have lifetime sharp blades, which makes it durable. The brand also claims that this product is 100% waterproof with a powerful 100-minute runtime.

Enjoy amazing deals on nose and ear trimmers

Panasonic ER430K Nose, Ear and Facial Hair Trimmer can be a good addition to your grooming kit. It uses innovative dual-edge blades that help to comfortably remove nose, ear and unwanted facial hair. It may also help to give a detailed look to your beards and eyebrows. This trimmer features curved, hypoallergenic stainless-steel blades that can match the contour of your nostrils to trim the hair safely and precisely without causing any skin irritation.

Grab the best deals on body trimmers for men

Zlade Ballistic TURBO 3.0 Manscaping Body Trimmer comes with a wireless charging dock and universal type C to USB cable for 2-in-2 rapid charging. It features a powerful 7000 RPM motor that can work consistently and IPX-7-rated fully waterproof blades and body. With its smart digital display and soft ceramic blades, this trimmer can provide a battery indicator and prevent cuts. The brand claims that this trimmer is an ideal option for trimming your pubic hair, underarms, chest, legs, arms, back, head and beard.

FAQs What is the Amazon Rakhi Sale? Amazon Rakhi Sale is a mega shopping event that celebrates the special bond between brothers and sisters. During this sale for Raksha Bandhan 2024, you can grab the best deals, offers and discounts on a wide range of products, including grooming and hair-styling appliances with up to 60% off.

When does the Amazon Rakhi Sale start and end? The Amazon Sale for Raksha Bandhan is set to start on August 16, 2024, and will run until August 20, 2024. During this time, you can find the best Rakhi gift options at affordable prices.

What kind of products are available during the Amazon Rakhi Sale? During the Amazon Rakhi Sale, you can find a wide range of products, including skincare gift sets, electronic devices, kitchen appliances, grooming products and more on discounts.

