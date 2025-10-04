Anant Ambani’s fitness trainer reveals how celebrities stay fit during gruelling film shoots: ‘They follow strict…'

We often marvel at how actors look perfectly toned and fit, even with gruelling shoot schedules and long hours on set. Celebrity fitness trainer Vinod Channa, who has guided stars like Anant Ambani and Nita Ambani on their fitness journeys, breaks down the secret behind their on-screen physiques in his September 16 Instagram post. (Also read: Ranbir Kapoor's fitness trainer shares 5 reasons why many people fail to lose weight: ‘The key is to keep challenging…’ ) Vinod Channa emphasizes that celebrity fitness is a year-round commitment involving disciplined diets and workouts.

How do celebrities stay fit during film shoots

“Celebrities stay fit during film shoots because they work really hard, consistently, over the years,” Channa explains. “This isn’t something that happens in a day. They work out throughout the year, which is why they look so fit for a specific movie.”

He adds, “On top of that, depending on the movie’s requirements, they start planning months in advance, sometimes 4-6 months before shooting. They follow strict diet-specific workouts to achieve the look needed for their character. And once they reach that physique, maintaining it is equally important, especially since shooting days can stretch up to 12 hours.”

What keeps them consistent during busy schedules

Channa further shares, “Whenever they get time, they make sure to work out and stick to a disciplined diet. Their meals don’t get compromised. This consistent effort allows them to match the character’s look perfectly, and that’s why the final result on screen looks flawless and earns appreciation from audiences.”

In short, celebrity fitness is not about last-minute efforts, it’s about dedication, consistency, and planning months ahead. According to Vinod, it’s this combination of hard work, discipline, and smart preparation that keeps stars looking camera-ready, no matter how demanding the shoot schedule.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.