Ankita Lokhande's secret to fitness and glowing skin: 25 minute home workout to special face mask made with…

According to Ankita , the first thing she does right after waking up is a special water she prepared overnight. She revealed that she takes a chandi (silver) glass and soaks a few strands of kesar (saffron) overnight, and drinks from it just after waking up. “First thing after waking up, I go to my balcony and look at the Sun Lord and drink the water while saying my gratitudes.”

From the morning drink she consumes every day to her morning skincare ritual and exercise routine, Ankita shared it all in the video. Let's find out what the actor shared:

Ankita Lokhande believes in simple household measures and consistency when it comes to her health and daily routines. In a YouTube video posted to her and her husband Vicky Jain 's channel in July 2025, the actor shared her simple daily routine for staying healthy and in shape.

Ankita confessed that the practice helps her stay in the present and be grateful for her life. “I bless my water, my day, myself, and everyone around me, and then drink the water,” she added. “Sit down while drinking the water.”

As for her skincare, the actor revealed that as you grow older, it is important to take care of your skin, your hair, and overall health. To maintain her glow, she prepared special ice cubes to apply daily after drinking the kesar water.

According to the actor, she makes ice cubes with flax seeds, mulethi, vitamin E capsules, aloe vera gel, and rice water. She applies a single ice cube to her skin every day, which helps hydrate her skin and keep it supple. “I have been doing this for 2 or 3 months and can see the results,” she confessed.

Ankita Lokhande's workout routine The actor doesn't believe in following any strict diets or going to the gym. Instead, she does a dance workout in the confines of her home. She prefers dancing because it makes her happy; doing a 20- to 25-minute workout, as she believes it is sufficient for overall fitness when your goal is not losing weight or building an ideal body.

“You don't have to go anywhere; you can work out in the comfort of your home. You are sorted for the morning, and then your whole day goes great,” she added.

After the workout and applying her face mask, Ankita dunks her face in ice water with lemon juice and cucumber slices. According to her, it helps with anxiety and calms her mind and grounds her thought process. She does 10 rounds of ice dunk every day.

Lastly, the actor added that, though her everyday routine is boring and difficult, it is very healthy for the body. “The rituals that I do daily are not easy; it's an everyday task. Doing the same thing every day after waking up is very boring, but very healthy because it is showing me good results. Plus, it gives me happiness that I have discipline for something in life,” she emphasised.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.