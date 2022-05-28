Arjun Kapoor sorts weekend vibe in Nainital with intense workout session, Malaika Arora hearts the post: Watch video

Actor Arjun Kapoor is on a work-in-progress fitness journey, and the star makes sure to document it all for his fans on social media. Earlier this month, Arjun had posted before and after pictures of himself over the span of a year to celebrate his health achievements and show the difference in his body. And on Friday, the star dropped another workout video depicting how he is sorting out his weekend with his trainer. The clip got love from Arjun's followers, including his girlfriend Malaika Arora, who hearted the post. Scroll ahead to pump yourself for a rigorous workout routine during the weekend.

On Friday, Arjun shared a video of himself working out with celebrity fitness trainer Drew Neal at the gym. The Ek Villain Returns actor captioned the post, "Sorting my weekend vibe at Nainital with @drewnealpt. #NoOffDays #WorkInProgress." Scroll ahead to watch the clip. (Also Read: Arjun Kapoor trains hard in new workout video: Malaika Arora and sister Anshula Kapoor have this to say)

The video shows Arjun doing various core and strength training exercises and cardio workouts. He kept the routine fuss-free in a baggy T-shirt, shorts, trainers and a baseball cap.

The video begins with Arjun doing jump rope workouts, followed by bicep curls with a barbell, weightlifting exercises, boxing, dumbbell bicep curls, deadlifts, and various movements with a medicine ball. He practised the whole routine while keeping his breath regulated and maintaining a neutral spine.

After Arjun dropped the video, many of his followers liked the post and left comments praising him. Apart from Malaika Arora, Hrithik Roshan, Janhvi Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Bhumi Pednekar liked Arjun's workout clip. One user wrote, "Go Go Go ladykiller." A few other users dropped heart and fire emoticons.

Meanwhile, Arjun has Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns in the pipeline. It is a sequel to the 2014 hit film Ek Villain and stars Tara Sutaria, Disha Patani and John Abraham in pivotal roles. The film will hit theatres on July 29. He also has The Lady Killer with Bhumi Pednekar.