Ayurvedic summer wellness guide: Ayurveda therapies, remedies and cooling foods to beat the heat

As temperatures rise and summer unfolds, maintaining a balanced and healthy lifestyle becomes crucial and according to experts, Ayurveda, the ancient science of life, offers timeless wisdom on staying cool, hydrated and energised during the hotter months. We got a few experts on board to share practical tips and advice on summer wellness, emphasising natural remedies and holistic practices to keep your body and mind in harmony and by embracing these Ayurvedic principles, you can navigate the season with ease and vitality.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Vidhwavasu Gaur, Ayurvedic Practitioner in Jaipur, revealed that our vata tends to increase during summer, leading to heat-related issues. He advised, “During the summer, the body's sleshma decreases and vata increases due to the intense sun. Eating sweeter and easily digestible cereals and drinking plenty of liquids are best. Roasted barley flour (sattu) mixed with sugar and wateris great to have daily. It is also important to avoid alcohol this timr. Enjoy rasala (sweet yogurt), raga (sweet and salty syrup drink), sadava (fruit syrups), and panak (tamarind and jaggery water kept cool in an earthen pot). Sweet and sour panak made from unripe mango, phalsa, date palm, grapes, or berries with jaggery and tamarind is also beneficial.”

Keshav Agarwal, CEO at Cannarma, emphasised the importance of harnessing nature's power to promote wellness during the summer. He suggested, “Using hemp Kumkumadi oil and hemp aloe vera gel can provide natural relief and help maintain balance. Rose water for body and face care is also beneficial for keeping the skin cool and hydrated. For hair care, hemp hair oil is an excellent choice, while hemp seed oil can be used both for skincare and as an edible oil to fulfill nutritional needs. These natural remedies effectively maintain holistic health during the demanding summer months.”

Vaibhav Jain, CEO at AayushBharat, shared practical tips on staying balanced during the hot season. He advised, “Given that some locations have already experienced temperatures above 50 degrees this summer, it's critical to take advantage of the benefits of both Ayurveda and Ayush treatments in general. In addition to staying hydrated, make sure you consume lots of ayurvedic beverages like triphala and amla juice, which aid in regaining your internal coolness. Practice Yoga for at least thirty minutes in the morning. Apply a lot of aloe vera gel to your skin to protect it from the sun's UV radiation. Ayurvedic natural goods should be a part of your diet; steer clear of heavy and greasy foods.”

As we navigate the summer months, staying hydrated, seeking shade and incorporating Ayurvedic practices into our daily routines is essential and experts insist that we can maintain healthy and balanced bodies and minds by following Ayurvedic therapies and remedies. Embrace Ayurvedic wisdom for a lively, cool and rejuvenating summer and stay indoors during peak heat hours, drink plenty of water and fuel your body with seasonal, cooling foods to maintain your health and well-being.