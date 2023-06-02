Summers are here and we are geared up to dress comfortably, go swimming, drink lots of water and hydrate by eating hydrating meals but did you know that Yoga is another useful activity that might help you stay cool this summer? With Yoga asanas, particular positions can help with each season and that they can also aid in our ability to adjust to seasonal changes.

Beat the heat with restorative Yoga: 8 soothing poses for summer (Photo by Monstera on Pexels)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder of Akshar Yoga Institutions, gushed, “As long as you practise natural living, the greatest way to be comfortable in any season is to give your body what it naturally needs. This is something that Yoga is pretty good at, especially when you do cooling Yoga poses that allow you to let go of tension and unwind within. These Yoga positions are excellent for cooling off. Practise with awareness. Prior to practise, be aware of the correct alignment for each position. This makes sure you get the most out of your practise and helps to prevent injuries. If you have an injury, be cautious and go slow.”

He suggested the following soothing poses for summer to beat the heat:

1. Makarasana – Crocodile Pose

· Lie on your stomach.

· You can keep your feet comfortably apart

· Join elbows together and form a cup by bringing heels of palms together

· Place your chin here

· Rest in this pose for up to 10 minutes.

· Breathe deeply.

2. Shashankasana - Rabbit Pose

· Sit on your heels by kneeling

· Bring your forehead down as close to the knees as possible

· Place palms down and relax

3. Paschimottanasana - Seated forward bend

Get your legs out. Keep knees are slightly bent. Stretch your arms upward while maintaining a straight spine. On an exhale, bring your upper body on your lower body by bending forward at the hips.

4. Sukhasana – Happy Pose

• Sit up straight with your legs out in front of you.

• Layer your legs in a cross-legged position.

• Maintain your palms facing up or down on your knees. The back should be straight.

5. Vrikshasana- Tree Pose

· Begin in Samasthithi/Tadasana

· Lift and place right foot on your left inner thigh as close to your groin as possible.

· Join palms in front of your chest in Pranam Mudra

· Lift it up

· Repeat with the other leg

6. Vajrasana

· Drop down on your knees

· Rest your pelvis on your heels

· Straighten the back and place palms on the knees

7. Dandasana

· Sit with your legs stretched out

· Straighten your back

8. Padahasthasana

· Begin in Samasthithi

· Exhale and bend your upper body down

· Stretch from the hips and bring your nose close to your knees

· See if you can place palms on either side of feet

He concluded, “You can end your practice with Savasana, or the Corpse Pose. On the floor, lie flat on your back with your arms and legs completely extended. Place the arms on either side with the palms facing up. Close your eyes. Hold the posture for at least five minutes while continuing to breathe normally. After a few deep breaths to calm yourself, softly lengthen the body before slowly getting up.”