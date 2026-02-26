Bengaluru doctor warns about pink salt dangers after child develops 'very severe thyroid swelling' after 2 years of use

A Bengaluru pediatric endocrinologist has issued a stark warning to parents after treating a child for a 'very severe thyroid swelling' caused by a popular dietary trend: replacing standard iodised salt with pink Himalayan salt. Also read | Fitness coach reveals the truth about pink salt: Is it better for you or secretly ruining your health? Dr Tejasvi Sheshadri shared that the child had been consuming pink salt for two years, which lacks sufficient iodine, unlike iodised salt. (Freepik)

Dr Tejasvi Sheshadri, a paediatrician and paediatric endocrinologist at Rainbow Children’s Hospital (Hebbal and Marathahalli), took to Instagram on February 23 to debunk the health myths surrounding pink salt, highlighting a critical nutritional gap that many families are overlooking.

A 'puzzling' case study The warning comes on the heels of a troubling clinical case: Dr Sheshadri described a young patient who suffered from a goiter —a visible enlargement of the thyroid gland. Initially, the case was a medical mystery.

"The case was extremely puzzling to me since the child had a low thyroid status, and the thyroid antibodies were also negative," Dr Sheshadri explained in the Instagram video she posted. It wasn't until she probed the family's dietary history that the culprit emerged: the child had been consuming pink salt for two years.

The iodine gap While pink salt is often marketed as a 'natural' powerhouse filled with trace minerals like magnesium and potassium, Dr Sheshadri notes that these benefits are primarily decorative. The problem? Pink salt does not contain sufficient iodine. She explained that in the early 20th century, iodine was intentionally added to table salt to end a global goitre epidemic.

According to her, chronic use of non-iodised salt can lead to hypothyroidism, hair loss, chronic fatigue, and significant developmental issues in children. "Iodine is very, very important for thyroid hormone function, and chronic use of pink salt can cause iodine deficiency," Dr Sheshadri warned in her video.