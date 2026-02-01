Bengaluru gastroenterologist explains what a shrunken pancreas is, reveals 4 common symptoms to watch out for

The pancreas is a vital organ that supports important physiological systems, including digestion, endocrine and metabolic functions. One of its primary roles is to regulate blood sugar levels by producing hormones such as insulin.



ALSO READ: Apollo gastroenterologist shares 5 signs of a weak gut-pancreas connection: Chronic acidity, bloating and more Abdominal pain is one of the signs of enlarged pancreas. (Picture credit: Shutterstock)

Now there are many ways in which the pancreas's hormone or enzyme production can be affected, depending on the underlying issue, whether it is inflammation, cysts, tumours or metabolic problems. Disturbances can also occur if there are structural changes, such as shrinkage.



Addressing one of the structural changes, Dr Harshavardhan Rao, HOD and consultant, department of gastroenterology at Ramaiah Memorial Hospital, Bengaluru, shared with HT Lifestyle insights on shrunken pancreas, highlighting when it should raise concern and which symptoms you need to look out for to identify it early.

What is a shrunken pancreas? According to the gastroentrologist, a shrunken pancreas is medically referred to as pancreatic atrophy. Explaining what it means, he said, “This term usually implies some loss of tissue or tissue damage due to a variety of reasons. Alternatively, it can also be the result of normal ageing.” He also mentioned that it can also be the result of normal ageing. “A shrunken pancreas can be a part of normal ageing. Just as our skin wrinkles or muscles lose mass as we get older, the pancreas can naturally decrease in size,” the doctor said.

This means ‘shrunken pancreas’ needs to be assessed alongside the patient's general health and medical history to understand its cause.

After CT or MRI scanning, the gastroentrologist explained that if symptoms or risk factors are present, further medical evaluations are recommended to determine the cause of pancreatic damage.





Common causes Dr Rao listed out some of the most common risk factors that make one likely to get a shrunken pancreas: