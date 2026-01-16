Bengaluru vascular surgeon reveals 6 ways your legs warn about serious health issues: From swelling to cold feet
Before the primary symptoms begin to show, legs silently warn you about many ailments, whether it is diabetes, heart issues or renal problems.
Ailments' symptoms usually thought to appear in the areas directly affected, but it is important to understand that they can also show up in completely unrelated places. It may seem unconventional, but it is not impossible, as the body is a single, interconnected physiological system. The legs are one area that can give early cues to many hidden health issues. By keeping an eye out for anything out of the ordinary, you can detect on time before the symptoms worsen!
To understand what all the signs your legs can show, HT Lifestyle spoke to Dr A. Arun Kumar, consultant - vascular and endovascular surgery, Aster RV Hospital at Bengaluru, who outlined 6 major signs.
1. Leg swelling
If your leg appears to be swollen and puffy, around the feet, calves and ankles, then you need to be alert as the cause can be traced back to multiple organs.
The vascular surgeon elaborated on how this may be linked to a heart issue: “When blood or lymph flow is disrupted, the body develops oedema. It causes fluid accumulation in the body’s tissues, leading to swelling. This condition indicates heart failure, which causes the heart to pump poorly, leading to fluid accumulation in the legs because of gravity.”
Similarly, leg swelling is also associated with renal and other conditions. Dr Kumar outlined: blood clot in the leg, kidney disease or kidney failure, liver disease (cirrhosis).
But when should you be alert and visit a doctor? According to Dr Kumar, if the swelling is sudden and worsening or accompanied by symptoms like breathlessness, then it should not be ignored, and a doctor needs to be seen to identify the root cause at the earliest to prevent potentially life-threatening complications.
2. Cold feet
In winter, almost everyone experiences cold feet. But if your feet continue to feel abnormally chilly even after layering and warming up, it could be a major cause for concern.
Dr Kumar pointed out that this may indicate peripheral artery disease (PAD), a condition in which plaque builds up in the leg arteries. It is essential not to ignore this sign. The vascular surgeon warned that PAD reduces oxygen supply to the feet and drastically increases the risk of heart attacks and strokes.
In other words, what may seem like an ordinary winter complaint can turn incredibly serious and even downright fatal if you are not attentive enough to recognise the differences.
Moreover, cold weather worsens this issue. How? The vascular surgeon told us, “This narrowing of vessels further slows blood and causes cramps or slow-healing wounds."
Some vulnerable groups are more susceptible to these conditions because of existing health issues.Dr Kumar named:people who have hypothyroidism, anaemia, or smoke.
Dr Kumar also shared a glimpse of anextreme case. “PAD will result in amputation if untreated.”
What can help you?Basic ankle examination, as the vascular surgeon informed, helps to detect PAD in early stages.
3. Leg cramps at night
Just as you are getting settled into bed at night, stretching your legs after a long day, a sudden cramp can hit you without warning. The calf muscle twitches and begins to hurt with a sharp pain, making any movement a challenge. These cramps are usually short-lived, but frequent cramps have a serious health story to tell.
Dr Kumar elaborated on what it means to get frequent leg cramps at night: “The condition becomes more severe when patients develop dehydration or medication side effects that create electrolyte imbalances.”
Other than electrolyte imbalance, the doctor noted, it can also happen because of poor blood circulation and kidney issues. Leg cramps may seem common, but if itis frequent, it is safer to rule out any potential health issue. The doctor suggested getting medical tests for vein and nerve problems done.
4. Skin discolouration or slow-healing wounds
Skin discolouration may be mistaken for a cosmetic concern, but the causes are indicative of deeper circulation or metabolic problems.
Describing the discolouration, Dr Kumar told us about a condition called CVI, “ The skin on the lower legs develops reddish-brown to purple or dark discolouration because of venous stasis dermatitis, which occurs when patients have chronic venous insufficiency (CVI). Blood accumulates in defective veins, which then seeps into skin tissue, causing discolouration due to hemosiderin deposits.”
Next, if your leg wounds take a lot of time to heal, even for the minor cuts, then the doctor cautioned that it can be due to diabetes. Sharing a timeline of abnormal wound healing, the vascular surgeon noted, “Any non-healing sore beyond 7–10 days should be examined, particularly in older adults.”
5. Numbness or tingling
Next up is numbness and tingling. A long period of inactivity may cause this temporarily, persistent sensation may point to diabetes.
“The presence of pins-and-needles sensations in the legs indicates diabetic neuropathy. It occurs when long-term high blood sugar damages nerves,” Dr Kumar elaborated. “Diabetes is one of the most common conditions causing this, and it functions as a predictive tool for cardiovascular disease (CVD), because numbness indicates an elevated heart disease risk, regardless of the pain.”
The doctor encouraged early recognition othereise you are at the risk of injuries and ulcers, one of the leading causes of amputations.
6. Sudden redness
Lastly, if your leg appears unusually red, it should not be ignored. Dr Kumar flagged this as a possible sign of deep vein thrombosis (DVT). He explained that DVT is a blood clot that requires immediate treatment, calling the condition ‘life-threatening’ as an untreated clot can travel to the lungs and prove to be fatal.
So, who is most at risk? The surgeon outlined the vulnerable groups as people who have been immobile for a long time, undergone recent surgery, or undertaken long-distance travel.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
