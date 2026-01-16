Bengaluru vascular surgeon reveals 6 ways your legs warn about serious health issues: From swelling to cold feet

Ailments' symptoms usually thought to appear in the areas directly affected, but it is important to understand that they can also show up in completely unrelated places. It may seem unconventional, but it is not impossible, as the body is a single, interconnected physiological system. The legs are one area that can give early cues to many hidden health issues. By keeping an eye out for anything out of the ordinary, you can detect on time before the symptoms worsen! First symptoms of many ailments show up on your legs. (Picture credit: Freepik)



To understand what all the signs your legs can show, HT Lifestyle spoke to Dr A. Arun Kumar, consultant - vascular and endovascular surgery, Aster RV Hospital at Bengaluru, who outlined 6 major signs.

1. Leg swelling If your leg appears to be swollen and puffy, around the feet, calves and ankles, then you need to be alert as the cause can be traced back to multiple organs.



The vascular surgeon elaborated on how this may be linked to a heart issue: “When blood or lymph flow is disrupted, the body develops oedema. It causes fluid accumulation in the body’s tissues, leading to swelling. This condition indicates heart failure, which causes the heart to pump poorly, leading to fluid accumulation in the legs because of gravity.”

Similarly, leg swelling is also associated with renal and other conditions. Dr Kumar outlined: blood clot in the leg, kidney disease or kidney failure, liver disease (cirrhosis).

But when should you be alert and visit a doctor? According to Dr Kumar, if the swelling is sudden and worsening or accompanied by symptoms like breathlessness, then it should not be ignored, and a doctor needs to be seen to identify the root cause at the earliest to prevent potentially life-threatening complications.

2. Cold feet In winter, almost everyone experiences cold feet. But if your feet continue to feel abnormally chilly even after layering and warming up, it could be a major cause for concern.



Dr Kumar pointed out that this may indicate peripheral artery disease (PAD), a condition in which plaque builds up in the leg arteries. It is essential not to ignore this sign. The vascular surgeon warned that PAD reduces oxygen supply to the feet and drastically increases the risk of heart attacks and strokes.



In other words, what may seem like an ordinary winter complaint can turn incredibly serious and even downright fatal if you are not attentive enough to recognise the differences.

Moreover, cold weather worsens this issue. How? The vascular surgeon told us, “This narrowing of vessels further slows blood and causes cramps or slow-healing wounds."



Some vulnerable groups are more susceptible to these conditions because of existing health issues.Dr Kumar named:people who have hypothyroidism, anaemia, or smoke.

Dr Kumar also shared a glimpse of anextreme case. “PAD will result in amputation if untreated.”



What can help you?Basic ankle examination, as the vascular surgeon informed, helps to detect PAD in early stages.



3. Leg cramps at night Just as you are getting settled into bed at night, stretching your legs after a long day, a sudden cramp can hit you without warning. The calf muscle twitches and begins to hurt with a sharp pain, making any movement a challenge. These cramps are usually short-lived, but frequent cramps have a serious health story to tell.

Dr Kumar elaborated on what it means to get frequent leg cramps at night: “The condition becomes more severe when patients develop dehydration or medication side effects that create electrolyte imbalances.”



Other than electrolyte imbalance, the doctor noted, it can also happen because of poor blood circulation and kidney issues. Leg cramps may seem common, but if itis frequent, it is safer to rule out any potential health issue. The doctor suggested getting medical tests for vein and nerve problems done.