Best bicycle for beginners: Opt for ones that are ‎lightweight, comfortable and secure for new riders, top 7 picks

Knowing how to cycle is easily one of the most basic skills that an individual can possess. Whether it is for leisure, health or as a mode of transport for work, knowing how to ride a bicycle is essential. After the advent of motorbikes and small cars and with gradual increase in individual wealth, the dependence on cycle as the regular means to commute went down. However, with environmental and health concerns on the rise, the need to opt for healthier and more climate-friendly means of transport has seen an uptick. In that context too, cycling is a must-have skill. But what if you are a beginner and are looking for a new cycle to invest in? Read on to know what kind of bicycle must you opt for if you are starting out. Best bicycle for beginners: Look for ones that are strong yet light.

For beginners, selecting the right bicycle sets the foundation for an enjoyable and fulfilling cycling experience. For this segment of people, the natural choice of bicycle would be an urban terrain one, but some can check mountain bikes as well.

Firstly, consider the type of riding you intend to do. A versatile choice like a hybrid bike combines the features of road and mountain bikes, offering stability on various terrains while maintaining comfort for longer rides. Alternatively, if you plan to explore off-road trails, a mountain bike provides rugged durability and ample traction for uneven surfaces. Both options provide beginner-friendly features like wider tires for stability, upright riding positions for comfort, and easy-to-use gear systems for smooth pedalling.

Next, prioritize proper fit and comfort. Ensure the bike's frame size corresponds to your height and inseam measurement. A bike that fits well allows for efficient pedalling and reduces strain on the body. Additionally, consider accessories like a comfortable saddle, ergonomic grips, and a padded seat post to enhance comfort during rides. Don't forget essential safety gear such as a properly fitted helmet and reflective clothing for visibility.

We have shortlisted a bunch of best bicycles for youngsters and kids. Do take a look and if you like any, add them to your cart as well.

1.

Leader Scout MTB 26T Mountain Bicycle/Bike Without Gear Single Speed for Men - Sea Green, Ideal for 10 + Years, Frame Size: 18 Inches

B089M9HVQP

The Leader Scout MTB 26T Mountain Bicycle/Bike Without Gear Single Speed for Men in Sea Green is tailored for riders aged 10 years and above. With its robust 18-inch frame, it ensures durability and stability, ready to tackle diverse terrains. Its single-speed mechanism offers simplicity, making it an ideal choice for leisurely rides or daily commutes. The sea green hue adds a vibrant touch to its aesthetic appeal. Whether navigating urban streets or exploring off-road trails, this bike provides reliable performance and comfortable riding experience, catering to riders of varying skill levels with ease and style.

Specifications of Leader Scout MTB 26T Mountain Bicycle:

Bike Type : Mountain Bicycle

: Mountain Bicycle Gear Type : Single Speed (Without Gear)

: Single Speed (Without Gear) Suitable Age : 10 years and above

: 10 years and above Frame Size : 18 Inches

: 18 Inches Colour: Sea Green

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sturdy 18-inch frame offers durability and stability Limited gear options may not be suitable for steep inclines or varied terrain Single-speed design provides simplicity and ease of use May not accommodate riders who prefer more advanced gear systems for specialized riding

2) Urban Terrain UT1000 Cycle/bicycle MTB

B09DVZST2V

The Urban Terrain UT1000 Cycle MTB (21 Speed) Gear Bicycle for Men/Boys in Black is designed for riders aged 15 years and above. Equipped with a 21-speed gear system, it offers versatility for conquering urban streets and rugged terrains alike. Its front suspension ensures a smooth ride, while dual disc brakes provide reliable stopping power for enhanced safety. The sleek black design adds a touch of sophistication to its appearance. Whether navigating through city traffic or exploring mountain trails, this bike delivers performance and agility, catering to the adventurous spirit of riders seeking excitement and versatility in their cycling endeavours.



Specifications of Urban Terrain UT1000 Cycle/bicycle MTB Bike Type : MTB (Mountain Bike)

: MTB (Mountain Bike) Gear Type : 21 Speed

: 21 Speed Suitable Age : 15 years and above

: 15 years and above Features : Front Suspension, Dual Disc Brake

: Front Suspension, Dual Disc Brake Colour: Black

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile 21-speed gear system for various terrains and riding styles May require some assembly upon delivery Front suspension and dual disc brakes offer enhanced control and comfort, especially on rough terrain The specific sizing may not be suitable for riders outside the recommended age range

3.

Lifelong 20T Cycle for Kids 5 to 8 Years - Bike for Boys and Girls - 85% Pre-Assembled, Frame Size: 12" - Suitable for Children 3 Feet 10 Inch+ Height - Unisex Cycle (Tribe, Yellow & Black)

B096FYLB46

The Lifelong 20T Cycle for Kids aged 5 to 8 Years is an ideal choice for young riders. With 85% pre-assembly, it offers convenience and ease of setup for parents. Featuring a 12-inch frame, it's perfectly sized for children with a height of 3 feet 10 inches and above. This unisex cycle in Tribe Yellow & Black design appeals to both boys and girls. Its sturdy construction ensures durability and safety, allowing kids to ride with confidence. Whether cruising around the neighbourhood or exploring the park, this cycle provides a fun and exciting way for children to develop their balance and coordination skills.

Specifications of Lifelong 20T Cycle for Kids 5 to 8 Years

Bike Type : Kids' Cycle

: Kids' Cycle Age Range : 5 to 8 Years

: 5 to 8 Years Pre-Assembly : 85%

: 85% Frame Size : 12 inches

: 12 inches Suitable Height: Children 3 feet 10 inches and above

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Convenient 85% pre-assembly reduces setup time for parents May require additional adjustments or tuning after assembly Suitable for both boys and girls, promoting inclusivity and versatility Limited colour options may not cater to all children's preferences

4.

Urban Terrain Galaxy Pro High Performance Mountain Cycles for Men with Front Suspension & Dual Disc Brake & Complete Accessories MTB Bike 27.5T Single Speed | Ideal for 15+ Years, Green

B0CVL5V7PZ

The Urban Terrain Galaxy Pro High Performance Mountain Cycle for Men in Green is tailored for riders aged 15 years and above. With its high-performance features, including front suspension and dual disc brakes, it ensures a smooth and controlled ride on rugged terrain. The 27.5T single-speed design offers simplicity and reliability, perfect for adventurous trails. Complete with accessories, it provides convenience and functionality straight out of the box. The striking green colour adds a bold and vibrant touch to its appearance, reflecting the spirit of exploration and excitement synonymous with mountain biking. Ideal for enthusiasts seeking durability, performance, and style in their cycling experience.

Specifications of Urban Terrain Galaxy Pro High Performance Mountain Cycles

Bike Type : Mountain Cycle (MTB)

: Mountain Cycle (MTB) Gear Type : Single Speed (27.5T)

: Single Speed (27.5T) Suitable Age : 15 years and above

: 15 years and above Features : Front Suspension, Dual Disc Brake

: Front Suspension, Dual Disc Brake Colour: Green

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-performance features like front suspension and dual disc brakes for smooth rides on rugged terrain Limited gear options may not cater to riders seeking varied speed settings Complete with accessories, offering convenience and functionality for riders May require additional adjustments or tuning to suit individual preferences

5) Urban Terrain Denver Cycle

B09SFXM1GP

The Urban Terrain Denver Cycle City Bike 26T Single Speed Bike in Silver is crafted for men and boys aged 13 years and above. With its sleek design and single-speed functionality, it offers simplicity and efficiency for urban commuting. Complete with accessories, it provides added convenience straight out of the box. The 26-inch wheel size ensures smooth navigation through city streets, while the silver colour adds a touch of sophistication to its appearance. Ideal for riders seeking a reliable and stylish means of transportation, the Urban Terrain Denver Cycle delivers performance and versatility for city dwellers and commuters alike.

Specifications of Urban Terrain Denver Cycle

Bike Type : City Bike

: City Bike Gear Type : Single Speed (26T)

: Single Speed (26T) Suitable Age : 13 years and above

: 13 years and above Features : Complete Accessories

: Complete Accessories Colour: Silver

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Single-speed design offers simplicity and ease of use for urban commuting Limited gear options may not suit riders seeking varied speed settings Complete with accessories, providing added convenience for riders May lack advanced features found in more specialized city bikes

6) Urban Terrain Bolt Cycle

B09FGML517

The Urban Terrain Bolt Cycle MTB 26T Single Speed Bike in Black is designed for men and boys aged 13 years and above. With its rugged build and single-speed functionality, it offers simplicity and reliability for mountain biking adventures. Equipped with front suspension and dual disc brakes, it ensures smooth rides and precise control on rough terrain. The 26-inch wheel size provides stability and maneuverability, while the black color adds a sleek and timeless aesthetic. Ideal for riders seeking an entry-level mountain bike with durable construction and essential features, the Urban Terrain Bolt Cycle delivers performance and excitement for outdoor enthusiasts.

Specifications of Urban Terrain Bolt Cycle:

Bike Type : MTB (Mountain Bike)

: MTB (Mountain Bike) Gear Type : Single Speed (26T)

: Single Speed (26T) Suitable Age : 13 years and above

: 13 years and above Features: Front Suspension, Dual Disc Brake

Front Suspension, Dual Disc Brake Colour: Black

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Front suspension and dual disc brakes offer enhanced control and comfort on rough terrain Limited gear options may not satisfy riders seeking varied speed settings Single-speed design provides simplicity and ease of use, ideal for beginners May lack advanced features found in higher-end mountain bikes

7.

Leader TORFIN MTB 26T Mountain Bicycle/Bike Without Gear Single Speed with Front Suspension and Dual Disc Brake for Men - Ideal for 10+ Years (Frame: 18 Inches) (26T, SEA Green Black)

B09LS6K1B6

The Leader TORFIN MTB 26T Mountain Bicycle/Bike in Sea Green Black is designed for men aged 10 years and above, offering a sturdy frame size of 18 inches. With its single-speed gear system, it provides simplicity and reliability, perfect for beginners and casual riders. Equipped with front suspension and dual disc brakes, it ensures a smooth and controlled ride on various terrains, enhancing comfort and safety. The striking Sea Green Black colour combination adds a stylish flair to its appearance, making it a standout choice for those seeking both performance and aesthetics in their mountain biking adventures.

Specifications of Leader TORFIN MTB 26T Mountain Bicycle

Bike Type : MTB (Mountain Bicycle)

: MTB (Mountain Bicycle) Gear Type : Single Speed (26T)

: Single Speed (26T) Suitable Age : 10 years and above

: 10 years and above Features : Front Suspension, Dual Disc Brake

: Front Suspension, Dual Disc Brake Frame Size: 18 inches

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Front suspension and dual disc brakes provide enhanced control and safety on varied terrain Limited gear options may not satisfy riders seeking multiple speed settings Single-speed design offers simplicity and ease of use, ideal for beginners May lack advanced features found in higher-end mountain bikes

8) Urban Terrain UT3001A27.5 Alloy Cycle

B09DVP6S9Y

The Urban Terrain UT3001A27.5 Alloy Cycle/Bicycle MTB in Black is engineered for men and boys aged 15 years and above, offering optimal performance and durability. With its 21-speed gear system, riders can effortlessly navigate various terrains, ensuring versatility and adaptability on every ride. Equipped with front suspension and dual disc brakes, it delivers enhanced control and comfort, particularly on rugged trails. The sleek black design adds a touch of sophistication to its appearance, making it a stylish choice for urban commuting or mountain biking adventures. Ideal for enthusiasts seeking a high-quality, reliable bike that combines performance, comfort, and style for an exhilarating riding experience.

Specifications on Urban Terrain UT3001A27.5 Alloy Cycle

Bike Type : MTB (Mountain Bicycle)

: MTB (Mountain Bicycle) Gear Type : 21 Speed

: 21 Speed Suitable Age : 15 years and above

: 15 years and above Features : Front Suspension, Dual Disc Brake

: Front Suspension, Dual Disc Brake Material: Alloy

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile 21-speed gear system for various terrains and riding styles Assembly may be required upon delivery Front suspension and dual disc brakes offer enhanced control and comfort on rugged trails May be heavier compared to some other models due to alloy construction



3 best features of bicycle for beginners

Best bicycles for beginners Age Range Number of Speeds Bike Type Leader Scout MTB 26T Mountain Bicycle/Bike Without Gear Single Speed for Men - Sea Green 10+ Years Single Speed MTB (Mountain Bike) Urban Terrain UT1000 Cycle/bicycle MTB (21 Speed) Gear bicycle for Men/Boys with Front Suspension & Dual Disc Brake Mountain Bike 15+ Years 21 Speeds MTB (Mountain Bike) Lifelong 20T Cycle for Kids 5 to 8 Years - Bike for Boys and Girls 5 to 8 Years Single Speed Kids' Cycle Urban Terrain Galaxy Pro High Performance Mountain Cycles for Men 15+ Years 27.5T Single Speed MTB (Mountain Bike) Urban Terrain Denver Cycle/Bicycle City Bike 26T Single Speed Bike 13+ Years Single Speed City Bike Urban Terrain Bolt Cycle/Bicycle MTB 26T Single Speed Bike 13+ Years Single Speed MTB (Mountain Bike) Leader TORFIN MTB 26T Mountain Bicycle/Bike Without Gear Single Speed with Front Suspension and Dual Disc Brake for Men 10+ Years Single Speed MTB (Mountain Bike) Urban Terrain UT3001A27.5 Alloy Cycle/Bicycle MTB (21 Speed) Gear Bicycle for Men/Boys with Front Suspension & Dual Disc Brake Mountain Bike 15+ Years 21 Speeds MTB (Mountain Bike)

Best overall bicycle for beginners

The Leader Scout MTB 26T Mountain Bicycle/Bike in Sea Green is tailored for men aged 10 years and above. With its sturdy 18-inch frame, it ensures durability and stability on various terrains. This single-speed bike offers simplicity and ease of use, perfect for casual rides or commuting. Its striking Sea Green color adds a vibrant touch to its appearance, enhancing its appeal. Whether navigating urban streets or exploring off-road trails, the Leader Scout MTB delivers reliability and comfort for riders seeking adventure and excitement in their cycling endeavours.

Best value for money bicycle for beginners

The best value for money product among the listed options appears to be the Lifelong 20T Cycle for Kids. This bike offers several advantages: it's pre-assembled up to 85%, reducing setup time; it's designed for children aged 5 to 8 years, providing a long period of use; and it comes with a unisex design in Tribe Yellow & Black, appealing to both boys and girls. With these features, it combines affordability, convenience, and versatility, making it an excellent choice for parents looking for a budget-friendly and practical bicycle for their kids.

How to buy best bicycle for beginners in India?

To buy the best bicycle for beginners in India, start by determining your riding preferences and intended use. Consider factors like terrain, distance, and frequency of use. Next, choose a suitable bike type such as a hybrid, mountain, or city bike based on your needs. Ensure the bike fits your body size and offers comfort during rides. Look for beginner-friendly features like simple gear systems, sturdy frames, and reliable brakes. Research brands known for quality and affordability, and read reviews to gauge user experiences. Finally, visit local bike shops to test ride options before making a purchase decision.

