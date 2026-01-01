Best celeb-approved NYE hangover hacks from Gwyneth Paltrow, Adele, Kate Winslet

wAs the confetti settles on 2026, many are waking up to the less-than-glamorous reality of a New Year’s Eve celebration: the dreaded hangover. If you’re feeling the sting of last night’s champagne, you aren't alone — and you’re in star-studded company. From Hollywood royalty to chart-topping divas, these A-listers have mastered the art of the 'bounce back'. Also read | What causes a hangover, and how can we get rid of it? See how Gwyneth, Adele, and Kate Winslet handle the morning after a night of drinking. (File Photos)

Here are some of the best celebrity-approved hacks to help you reclaim your day and start New Year's Day 2026 on a positive note:

Gwyneth Paltrow's hydrotherapy reset

The actor and Goop founder doesn't just reach for a glass of water; she heads straight for the tub. Gwyneth Paltrow’s method is all about shocking the system back to life through temperature regulation: draw a bath as hot as you can comfortably stand, infused with Epsom salts and baking soda. After a 20-minute soak, jump into a freezing cold shower for 60 seconds. Return to the hot bath until warmed through, followed by one final one-minute blast of cold water.

As per a December 2011 report on Pagesix.com, the actor wrote on her Goop blog, “If you have the time and the inclination, I’ve found that the best hangover remedy can be a hot and cold spa treatment. I’ve been known to recreate this experience at home too. Just draw a bath that is as hot as you can handle it and mix in some Epsom salts and baking soda. Soak for 20 minutes and then pop into a freezing cold shower for one minute. Get back in the hot bath and stay until you’re warmed up. Then get back in the shower for one more minute.”

Kate Winslet's comfort classic

The Titanic actor takes a more traditional, indulgent approach to recovery. For her, the secret lies in a combination of glucose, grease, and extra rest. Kate Winslet's choice of meal? A sausage and bacon sandwich to settle the stomach. And the drink? A 'sugary cup of tea' and a large glass of orange juice. Kate suggested taking your breakfast back to bed for a post-meal nap before finally showering to face the day.

In a January 2013 interview with Mirror.co.uk, she shared, “A sausage and bacon sarnie usually does it for me. I also have a big glass of orange juice and a sugary cup of tea. The combination perks you up.”

Adele's 'pace yourself' method

The Hello singer is known for her love of a good glass of wine, but she avoids the morning-after misery by practicing discipline during the party itself. Adele follows a strict one-for-one ratio. “Hydrate while you dehydrate is what I like to say because I can really drink. I'm British. The key to being able to drink all day and all night is to have a glass of alcohol, you have a glass of water, you have a glass of alcohol, you have a glass of water,” Adele explained while performing in Munich in 2024, according to an August 2024 Irishmirror.ie report.

Need more hangover hacks?

While celebrities have their personal favourites, clinical dietician and nutritionist Kanchan Patwardhan suggested that science-backed hydration is your best friend. In a December 2015 interview with HT lifestyle, Kanchan shared that starting your day with a glass of water as soon as you wake up can help ease the effects of a hangover.

She recommended following that up with a giant cup of peppermint or ginger tea. Avoiding caffeine was also advisable because caffeine acts as a stimulant that can only provide temporary relief, and besides, coffee dehydrates the body further. Click here to find out more such hangover hacks and tips.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.