Best foods to have before and after a Yoga session

Diet and Yoga have an intricate connection. Eating the foods that energise you and put your mind in a right frame before your Yoga practice can help enhance it. Light and easily digestible foods must be preferred to high-calorie snacks to ensure you reap maximum benefits out of the set of asanas and pranayama you do in the first hours of morning. Before starting your Yoga session, ensure sufficient consumption of liquids especially those high in electrolytes such as coconut water. A bowl of fruits with their high antioxidants and fibre can make sure you stay energised and refreshed. (Also read: 10-minute Yoga stretches to boost immunity) If the practice is for greater than an hour, then opt for easily digestible snacks about 30-60 minutes before your practice(Freepik)

Post Yoga, it's advised to wait for 30-40 minutes before eating a meal so that your body is better prepared to break down the nutrients. Now is the time to eat indulge in a balanced diet with all necessary food groups like protein, vitamins, minerals, complex carbs, and healthy fats. Protein is important after Yoga to aid muscle recovery.

"Embarking on a yoga journey involves not only mindful movement and breath but also thoughtful consideration of the fuel you provide your body. Choosing the right foods before and after a yoga session can significantly impact your energy levels, focus, and recovery," says Dr Rohini Patil, MBBS & Nutritionist Founder Of Nutracy Lifestyle.

Dr Patil shares a guide to help you make nourishing choices for optimal well-being:

Foods to have before Yoga

1. Hydration is the key: Begin your day with a glass of water to kickstart hydration. Before your yoga session, ensure you are adequately hydrated. Coconut water is an excellent choice, offering natural electrolytes to support fluid balance.

2. Light and digestible snacks: If the practice is for greater than an hour, then opt for easily digestible snacks about 30-60 minutes before your practice. A banana or a small bowl of berries can provide a perfect balance of energy needed by the body.

3. Avoid heavy and greasy foods: Steer clear of heavy, greasy, or overly spicy foods. These can lead to discomfort during certain poses and may hinder your ability to fully engage in your practice.

Foods to have after Yoga

1. Rehydrate and replenish electrolytes: Post Yoga rehydrate with water and consider replenishing electrolytes with a refreshing lemon juice with rock salt or coconut water. This helps restore the balance of minerals lost through sweat.

2. Protein for muscle recovery: Include a protein source in your post-yoga meal to support muscle recovery. Options like a smoothie with protein powder or a quinoa salad with vegetables and tofu, or a lean chicken or fish dish are excellent choices.

3. Healthy fats for sustained energy: Incorporate healthy fats like avocados, nuts, seeds, ghee or olive oil in your post-yoga meal. These fats provide sustained energy and aid in the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins.

4. Antioxidant-rich foods: Include colourful fruits and vegetables rich in antioxidants to combat inflammation and support overall health. Berries, leafy greens, and citrus fruits are great options.

5. Timing matters: Aim to eat within 30-60 minutes after your yoga session to maximise nutrient absorption and aid recovery.

Fuelling your body mindfully before and after a yoga session is integral to enhancing your practice and promoting overall well-being.