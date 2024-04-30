Best jobs for brain longevity: 6 mentally stimulating jobs to prevent Alzheimer's, dementia

Having a challenging and mentally-demanding job may seem taxing in short term but rewarding for your brain longevity in long run. Keeping your mind stimulated can pay rich dividends. According to a new study of more than 7,000 Norwegians in 305 occupations, people who had the least mentally demanding jobs had a 66% greater risk of mild cognitive impairment, and a 31% greater risk of dementia, after the age of 70 compared with those in the most mentally taxing roles. (Also read: Top lifestyle habits that raise risk of dementia) There are certain jobs that are more mentally stimulating than others requiring more research, brain work, thinking skills, and problem-solving capabilities.(Freepik)

Earlier studies also talked about the role of education in reducing a person's cognitive decline in old age. There are certain jobs that are more mentally stimulating than others requiring more research, brain work, thinking skills, and problem-solving capabilities.

As per research, participating in mentally stimulating activities all through life is linked to a decreased incidence of dementia and Alzheimer's disease. Dr Manisha Singhal, Consultant - Clinical Psychologist & Psychotherapist, Metro Hospital Noida suggests six occupations that may offer this kind of stimulation and boost your brain health:

Best jobs for brain longevity

1. Teacher: Researching and teaching in subjects like literature, mathematics, or history require ongoing education in critical thinking and communication. The intellect is kept sharp and flexible by interacting with students and keeping up with the most recent findings.

2. Doctor: Identifying complicated issues, coming to judgements quickly, and staying up to date on new treatments and technologies are all part of the job description in the healthcare industry. Constant intellectual stimulation is provided by the variety of instances encountered in medical practice.

3. Engineer: Logical reasoning, problem-solving abilities, and ongoing education are necessary for software development. Technology is always changing, which means developers have to constantly adapt and pick up new skills and languages.

4. Scientist: Working in disciplines like neuroscience, psychology, or cognitive science as a research scientist can offer continuous mental stimulation, supporting brain health and possibly lowering the risk of dementia and Alzheimer's disease. Such jobs provide frequent mental challenges, opportunities for problem-solving, and foster critical thinking, all of which serve to maintain an active and flexible brain and may even strengthen cognitive resilience against age-related decline.

5. Manager: Managing people frequently requires them to multitask, solve problems, and make decisions, all of which can enhance cognitive processes. The brain is challenged by the complex nature of administrative activities, which fosters neural connections and cognitive flexibility. Furthermore, managerial roles frequently call for ongoing education and situational adaptation, both of which can support cognitive health. Additionally, the social contacts that come with being a manager offer chances for emotional support and cognitive stimulation, both of which are good for the health of the brain.

6. Lawyer: Practicing law requires regular mental stimulation, critical thinking, and problem-solving, all of which can help lower the incidence of dementia and Alzheimer's disease. Because legal work is so demanding, it requires constant learning, memory retention, and cognitive agility—all of which are good for the health of the brain. In addition, lawyers frequently participate in social interaction-promoting activities including meetings, negotiations, and court appearances, all of which might support cognitive resilience.

Some other exercises also help to prevent Alzheimer's and dementia risk like brain challenging games like- Chess, Sudoku, Crosswords, Jigsaw and some similar memory games and interaction with people online.