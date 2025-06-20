Best night creams at Myntra fwd: Top 8 picks that let you wake up to a glowing skin

We all love to flaunt a glowing and blemish-free skin. And when talking about skincare, a night cream is no less than a skin ritual. While you drift into dreams, a good night cream becomes your skin’s silent guardian, working behind the scenes to undo the day’s damage and restore your natural glow. Think of it as beauty sleep in a jar: rich, restorative, and tailored to whisper hydration, repair, and youthfulness back into every cell. Perfect night creams for your skincare ritual(Pexels)

So, in case, you're looking to buy a night cream to uplift your nighttime skincare, here are our top 8 options for you.

POND’S Youthful Miracle Night Cream combines the power of Hexyl Retinol Complex and Vitamin B3 to visibly reduce fine lines and wrinkles overnight. It promotes skin renewal, evens skin tone, and boosts elasticity for a firmer, smoother appearance. The lightweight texture absorbs quickly, deeply hydrating skin without feeling greasy. This night cream is designed for daily use, revitalizes tired skin, making it look youthful and refreshed by morning.

Olay Natural Aura Night Cream works overnight to lighten dark spots, restore glow, and deeply nourish the skin. Enriched with vitamins and mulberry extract, it targets dullness and uneven skin tone while providing long-lasting hydration. The rich yet non-greasy formula penetrates deeply into your skin, promoting radiant, healthy-looking skin with regular use. Wake up to visibly brighter, softer skin every morning. This cream is suitable for all skin types and helps improve skin texture and clarity over time.

Re’equil 0.1% Retinol Night Cream gently accelerates cell turnover to reduce signs of ageing like fine lines, wrinkles, and dark spots. Formulated with stabilized retinol and soothing ingredients, it improves skin texture and clarity without irritation. Ideal for beginners, the non-comedogenic, fragrance-free formula hydrates and rejuvenates the skin while you sleep. It enhances firmness and elasticity, revealing visibly smoother and healthier skin over time. Use regularly at night for best anti-ageing results.

DOT & KEY Night Repair Cream blends retinol with ceramides to restore and rejuvenate skin overnight. It reduces fine lines, evens skin tone, and strengthens the skin barrier while maintaining optimal hydration. The lightweight, non-greasy formula absorbs quickly and works deeply to repair daily damage and enhance firmness. Infused with antioxidant-rich botanicals, it soothes skin and promotes radiance. Wake up to plump, glowing skin with this effective, skin-loving night treatment.

MCaffeine Anti Aging Night Cream energizes your skin with the power of caffeine, retinol, and hyaluronic acid. It reduces wrinkles, boosts collagen production, and improves elasticity while you sleep. This lightweight formula absorbs quickly, deeply hydrates, and firms the skin. Infused with green tea and vitamin E, it repairs and protects from environmental damage. Suitable for all skin types, it promotes a youthful, radiant complexion and smooth texture with consistent nightly use.

TONYMOLY The Chok Chok Green Tea Watery Cream infuses skin with intense hydration using 100% pure fermented green tea extract. This refreshing gel-like formula absorbs quickly and nourishes deeply without heaviness. It soothes irritation, strengthens the skin barrier, and delivers antioxidants that fight free radicals. Ideal for oily to combination skin, it offers lasting moisture, balances sebum, and leaves skin plump and dewy. Use nightly for clear, hydrated, and revitalized skin.

PLIX THE PLANT FIX Night Cream harnesses the antioxidant power of pomegranate to fight signs of aging and renew skin overnight. Its plant-based formula boosts collagen, improves elasticity, and fades fine lines with consistent use. Rich in vitamins and natural extracts, it hydrates, smooths, and revitalizes skin while you sleep. Lightweight and non-comedogenic, it suits all skin types and supports a radiant, youthful glow. Wake up to firmer, healthier-looking skin every morning.

Lakme Absolute Perfect Radiance Night Creme works overnight to brighten skin tone and reduce blemishes. Infused with micro-crystals and skin-brightening vitamins, it targets dullness and uneven pigmentation. The velvety texture penetrates deeply to nourish and rejuvenate skin, leaving it soft and radiant. With regular use, it visibly improves skin clarity and glow. Ideal for all skin types, this night cream promotes a refreshed, even-toned complexion and keeps skin moisturized throughout the night.

FAQ for night creams How is a night cream different from a day cream? Night creams are typically richer and contain more potent ingredients like retinol, peptides, or acids that may increase skin sensitivity to sunlight. Day creams usually contain SPF and are lighter in texture for use under makeup.

Who should use night cream? Anyone looking to improve skin hydration, reduce signs of ageing, or address specific skin concerns such as dryness, dullness, or fine lines can benefit from a night cream. There are formulations for all skin types—oily, dry, sensitive, and combination.

When should I start using a night cream? There’s no specific age, but many start using night creams in their mid-20s or early 30s as a preventative measure against aging. However, it’s never too late to start.

How do I apply night cream? Cleanse your face thoroughly. Apply toner or serum if desired. Take a small amount of night cream and gently massage it into your face and neck in upward motions.

Can I use night cream every night? Yes, unless the product contains strong active ingredients (like retinol or acids), in which case it's best to start slowly—2–3 times a week—and increase frequency as your skin builds tolerance.

