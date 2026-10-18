From pearl earrings to delicate kundan sets: Bridesmaid jewellery ideas that strike the perfect balance between subtle and stylish

As a bridesmaid, you don't have to overdo things. According to Somani, if you are planning to drape a saree then you can complement your look with a pair of statement earrings or a cocktail ring . “Rather than overdoing it with traditional jewellery and stacking, sometimes less is more. Especially when you're trying to stand out, less is always more,” suggested Somani.

Bridesmaid jewellery often follows traditional styles, with similar motifs and designs making it difficult to create a distinctive look. With the wedding season around the corner, choosing the right jewellery is key to striking a balance between looking elegant and ensuring the bride remains the centre of attention. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Alay Somani, creative head and founder of Mhari Jewellery, shares tips on choosing bridesmaid jewellery that feels unique, stylish and sophisticated without outshining the bride.

Gemstone jewellery is trending on the internet, and there are a plethora of options available. From two-tone, silver, or gold to pearls, lapis lazuli, amethyst, rose quartz and citrine. The variety of stones gives colour to the jewellery and adds a lot more character to what you're wearing.

If you are planning to style a lehenga, then you might consider picking a statement neckpiece that complements the look and let that one piece do the talking. In the era of minimal fashion , you can also go with a classic diamond choker that not just adds a sparkle to your outfit but also makes you stand out without competing with the bride.

If you are planning to style a sharara, garara, or any other indo-western look, then you can consider adding gemstone jewellery based on the colour of your outfit. A contrasting gemstone necklace or earrings will complement your look and will add the much-needed drama you need as a bridesmaid. You can also add statement pearl or gemstone rings to complete your look.

“The best part is that you're not spending a fortune. With traditional artificial jewellery, you're spending less, but you can see the quality. If you're going for traditional jewellery with real gold and diamonds, you're spending a fortune, often well into six figures,” highlighted Somani.