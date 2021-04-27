Bhagyashree shares wellness tip for stress reduction under Covid-19 isolation

The reports of alarming number of deaths from coronavirus and oxygen and hospital beds shortage across the country have reduced us to a mental state where we are in no mood for celebration of any kind and that is when Bhagyashree shared a wellness tip that comes handy to reduce stress under Covid-19 isolation. As the gloomy news about Covid-19 infection cases and lack of healthcare resources tower over us, Bhagyashree spilled the beans on a wellness tip that promises to “keep your mind diverted from feeling more anxious”.

Taking to her social media handle, as is her regular practice every Tuesday, Bhagyashree shared a video featuring her revealing some helpful knacks to aide mental or physical health. “Chronic fatigue, body pain during and post Covid-19 can really make it very difficult for you to even stay mentally strong during isolation (sic),” the diva related.

Giving fans a solution to beat it, she asserted, “Mix about 10/15 drops of eucalyptus (nilgiri) oil in coconut oil (as a base oil) or make a ready oil in ratio of 1:6 and use it to massage your hands and feet, morning n at night before you sleep (sic).”

Revealing the health benefits of this tip, Bhagyashree elaborated, “Nilgiri oil is used in aromatherapy for stress reduction. It also clears your bronchi(passageways) in your lungs making it possible to breath easier. Its essence also gives relief to your nose and throat (sic).”

The Bollywood actor concluded by stressing, “This is something I did regularly. Being able to reduce body ache makes it possible for you to keep your mind diverted from feeling more anxious so do try this simple tip (sic).”

The eucalyptus oil also disinfects wounds, controls blood sugar, soothes cold sores and freshens breath. Apart from being used as a medicine for common diseases and conditions, its diluted form may also be applied to the skin to treat arthritis and skin ulcers.

