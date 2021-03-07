IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Blood tests can act as early indicator of extreme Covid-19: Study
When patients with Covid-19 arrive in emergency rooms, there are relatively few ways for doctors to predict which ones are more likely to become critically ill and require intensive care and which ones are more likely to enjoy a quick recovery.(Pixabay)
When patients with Covid-19 arrive in emergency rooms, there are relatively few ways for doctors to predict which ones are more likely to become critically ill and require intensive care and which ones are more likely to enjoy a quick recovery.(Pixabay)
health

Blood tests can act as early indicator of extreme Covid-19: Study

A clinical report drove by the journal 'Blood Advances' has claimed that a progression of biomarkers, or organic signs, related to white platelet initiation and obesity can anticipate extreme outcomes in Covid-19 patients.
READ FULL STORY
ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 05:31 PM IST

A clinical report drove by the journal 'Blood Advances' has claimed that a progression of biomarkers, or organic signs, related to white platelet initiation and obesity can anticipate extreme outcomes in Covid-19 patients.

When patients with Covid-19 arrive in emergency rooms, there are relatively few ways for doctors to predict which ones are more likely to become critically ill and require intensive care and which ones are more likely to enjoy a quick recovery. However, this study focuses on biomarkers that can help predict severe outcomes in Covid-19 patients.

"Patients with high levels of these markers were much more like to require care in the intensive care unit, require ventilation, or die due to their Covid-19," said Dr Hyung Chun, the lead author, an associate professor of medicine in cardiovascular medicine and pathology and director of translational research at the Yale Pulmonary Vascular Disease Program.

Previously, a few laboratory studies had identified possible indicators of severe Covid-19, including D-dimer levels, a measure of blood coagulation, and levels of proteins known as cytokines, which are released as part of inflammatory responses in the body. However, until now, no laboratory marker could predict which patients with Covid-19 would eventually become critically ill prior to showing clinical signs and symptoms of severe disease.

For the new study, Yale researchers used proteomic profiling -- a screen for multiple proteins within the blood -- to analyze samples taken from 100 patients who would go on to experience different levels of Covid-19 severity. In all cases, the blood samples were collected on the patients' first day of admission. The researchers also analyzed clinical data for over 3,000 additional patients with Covid-19 within the Yale New Haven Hospital system.

They found that five proteins (resistin, lipocalin-2, HGF, IL-8, and G-CSF) that are associated with neutrophils, a type of white blood cell, were elevated in the Covid-19 patients who later became critically ill. Many of these proteins had previously been associated with obesity but not with Covid-19 or other viral illnesses.

Notably, the elevated neutrophil biomarkers for patients who would go on to experience more serious symptoms were evident before those symptoms appeared. All Covid-19 patients who were admitted or transferred to the ICU had elevated neutrophil activation markers, while these biomarkers remained low for patients who never developed severe illness. None of the patients with lower neutrophil biomarker levels died.

"This is one of the first demonstrations that a set of biomarkers in the blood of Covid patients can predict eventual ICU admission, even before such patients become critically ill," said study author Dr Alfred Lee, associate professor of medicine in hematology, director of the Yale Medical Oncology-Hematology Fellowship Program, and a member of the Yale Cancer Center.

Having early knowledge of these indicators could significantly improve patient treatment, the researchers said.

"If a diagnostic test [for these biomarkers] could be ordered early, it could give us a better sense of who is more likely to become critically ill and will benefit from a higher level of care and consideration for therapies that affect the immune system early on in their hospitalization," said Chun.

Chun added, "Many of these drugs do carry potential side effects, and these tests may help identify those patients who would benefit the most."

The study also underscored the connection between Covid-19 and obesity, researchers said. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that obesity and severe obesity increase the risk of severe illness from Covid-19. Obesity triples the risk of hospitalization from Covid-19, and levels of body mass index have been found to correlate with the risk of death from Covid-19.

Neutrophils are inflammatory cells, said Lee, so it makes sense that they would be elevated in the context of both obesity -- which involves chronic, low-grade inflammation -- and Covid-19, which causes hyper inflammation in the most severe cases, leading to tissue damage and organ failure.

"There are also signs that neutrophils might participate in thrombosis or blood clotting," said Lee, another troubling hallmark of Covid-19.

The researchers will expand their study into the relationship between biomarkers and Covid-19 by looking at patients who have recovered from acute illness.

"We are hoping these findings motivate other groups to look at their own patient populations," said Chun, adding that they'll need additional validation studies that would support developing diagnostic tests for these biomarkers.

"The evolution of our findings really shows the power of collaboration, which has emerged as one hopeful aspect of this devastating pandemic that we will continue to harness for the benefit of the patients," said Lee.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 study
Close
When patients with Covid-19 arrive in emergency rooms, there are relatively few ways for doctors to predict which ones are more likely to become critically ill and require intensive care and which ones are more likely to enjoy a quick recovery.(Pixabay)
When patients with Covid-19 arrive in emergency rooms, there are relatively few ways for doctors to predict which ones are more likely to become critically ill and require intensive care and which ones are more likely to enjoy a quick recovery.(Pixabay)
health

Blood tests can act as early indicator of extreme Covid-19: Study

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 05:31 PM IST
A clinical report drove by the journal 'Blood Advances' has claimed that a progression of biomarkers, or organic signs, related to white platelet initiation and obesity can anticipate extreme outcomes in Covid-19 patients.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The study representing nearly two million adults worldwide was published in the American Heart Association's flagship journal Circulation.(Unsplash)
The study representing nearly two million adults worldwide was published in the American Heart Association's flagship journal Circulation.(Unsplash)
health

Eating daily servings of fruits and vegetables helpful for longer life

ANI, Dallas [us]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 03:29 PM IST
Researchers during a recent study found that eating about five daily servings, two of which were fruits and three vegetables, is likely the optimal amount needed in order to sustain longer life.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The variations result from differences in recommendations for and consumptions of individual foods within the six main food groups - protein foods, dairy, grains, fruits, vegetables, and oils/fats.(Pixabay)
The variations result from differences in recommendations for and consumptions of individual foods within the six main food groups - protein foods, dairy, grains, fruits, vegetables, and oils/fats.(Pixabay)
health

Study uncovers association of greenhouse gas emissions with dietary guidelines

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 01:32 PM IST
A study drove by the Nutrition Journal, involving seven countries discovered that greenhouse gas emissions associated with national dietary guidelines advocating a healthy diet vary greatly between countries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In a paper published in Biochemical and Biophysical Research Communications, researchers looked at the effect of feeding mice a high-fat diet on oxidative stress levels on heart cells.(Unsplash)
In a paper published in Biochemical and Biophysical Research Communications, researchers looked at the effect of feeding mice a high-fat diet on oxidative stress levels on heart cells.(Unsplash)
health

Study uncovers high fat diets may lead to greater risk of heart attacks

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 11:48 AM IST
A study led by a team of researchers from the University of Reading uncovered that consumption of high-fat diets may over-activate destructive heart disease protein, increasing the risk of a heart attack.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vicky Kaushal shares new fitness video(Instagram story/ vickykaushal09)
Vicky Kaushal shares new fitness video(Instagram story/ vickykaushal09)
health

Vicky Kaushal sweats it hard in the gym to earn that weekend cheat meal

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 08:42 AM IST
  • Vicky Kaushal recently shared a glimpse of himself sweating it hard in the gym in order to earn his weekend cheat meal. We can say that the clip is inspiring us to start our Sunday with a fitness session as well.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Here's how green tea is beneficial for children with Down syndrome

ANI, Washington Dc
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:54 PM IST
According to a new study, green tea supplements modulate facial development in children with Down syndrome.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Here's how unstable work-life linked to future mental health problems in youth

ANI, Washington Dc
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:41 PM IST
A new study has found that a precarious, unstable initiation by young people to working life is associated with poorer future mental health.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Type 2 diabetes could be prevented through regular exercise, says study(Photo by Anupam Mahapatra on Unsplash)
Type 2 diabetes could be prevented through regular exercise, says study(Photo by Anupam Mahapatra on Unsplash)
health

Type 2 diabetes could be prevented through regular exercise, says study

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 06:23 PM IST
According to a new study, regular physical activity or exercising is a safe diabetes prevention strategy for people, especially those residing in relatively polluted regions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Should you eat dates before bed or empty stomach to reap maximum health benefit?(Photos by Saj Shafique and Mona Mok on Unsplash)
Should you eat dates before bed or empty stomach to reap maximum health benefit?(Photos by Saj Shafique and Mona Mok on Unsplash)
health

Should you eat dates before bed or empty stomach to reap maximum health benefit?

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 02:54 PM IST
  • Being high in fiber and sugar content, dates or khajur often leave people speculating about whether they should be consumed after soaking over night or raw or on empty stomach or before going to bed. Read on to know when is the best and worst time to eat dates
READ FULL STORY
Close
Katrina Kaif shares unseen workout video(Instagram/ katrinakaif)
Katrina Kaif shares unseen workout video(Instagram/ katrinakaif)
health

Katrina Kaif takes squats up a notch with resistance band in new fitness video

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:52 PM IST
  • Katrina Kaif recently hosted an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram and shared never seen before images and videos with her fans. She also posted about her healthy breakfast and intense fitness routine.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The study highlighted the ways that public health interventions and policies can better support quit attempts and harm reduction, both during the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond.(Pixabay)
The study highlighted the ways that public health interventions and policies can better support quit attempts and harm reduction, both during the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond.(Pixabay)
health

Covid-19 lockdown linked to uptick in tobacco use: Study

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:33 PM IST
A new study has found that pandemic-related anxiety, boredom, and irregular routines were cited as major drivers of increased nicotine and tobacco use during the initial Covid-19 lockdown.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aditi Rao Hydari shares hilarious fitness video(Instagram/aditiraohydari )
Aditi Rao Hydari shares hilarious fitness video(Instagram/aditiraohydari )
health

No weights, no problem: Aditi Rao Hydari shows how to exercise without equipment

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 08:20 AM IST
  • Aditi Rao Hydari shows you how to do weight training without actually using weights in her latest fitness clip. Saying that this video is hilarious would be an understatement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Study finds mask mandates, dining out influence virus spread(Pexels)
Study finds mask mandates, dining out influence virus spread(Pexels)
health

Study shows connection between face masks, dining out and Covid-19 cases

AP, New York
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:46 AM IST
  • A study done in the USA showed that wearing masks can actually curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. However, dining at restaurants, both in open area and inside, can increase the number of Covid-19 cases and deaths.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Following a vegan diet leads to poorer bone health? Here's what study has to say(Photo by Louis Hansel @shotsoflouis on Unsplash)
Following a vegan diet leads to poorer bone health? Here's what study has to say(Photo by Louis Hansel @shotsoflouis on Unsplash)
health

Following a vegan diet leads to poorer bone health? Here's what study has to say

ANI
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:02 PM IST
A new study observed people following a vegan diet and discovered that they had lower ultrasound values compared to others which indicates poorer bone health
READ FULL STORY
Close
Young people with unstable work life might suffer mental health problems later(Photo by Tim Gouw on Unsplash)
Young people with unstable work life might suffer mental health problems later(Photo by Tim Gouw on Unsplash)
health

Young people with unstable work life might suffer mental health problems later

ANI
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:48 PM IST
A new study reveals that a precarious labour market may be shaping a poorer future for mental health of the young working population hence, future public health policies should address this problem in order to prevent long-term absenteeism
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP