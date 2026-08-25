Craving a savoury teatime snack? Try this crispy hara bhara kebab during Shravan

During Shravan, many devotees fast or follow a vegetarian diet, choosing simple meat-free meals throughout the holy month. But vegetarian food does not have to feel repetitive or leave you craving something more indulgent and flavourful. There are many options, filling and decadent, from hearty main courses to crispy evening treats.



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Tea time, especially, you get the irresistible itch to try something crunchy and savoury with your hot cup of tea.

If you are looking for an easy, homemade snack for your evening tea and to satisfy your taste buds' craving for something savoury, then we have got just the right recipe for you.

Chef Shamsul Wahid, Group Executive Chef at Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality Pvt. Ltd., shared with HT Lifestyle a simple green vegetable kebab recipe served with green chutney. With a preparation time of around 20 minutes and a cooking time of just 15 minutes, it is a simple snack to whip up at home.