Craving a savoury teatime snack? Try this crispy hara bhara kebab during Shravan
Make this chef-recommended Shravan snack which is delightfully crispy on the outside and soft and flavourful on the inside.
During Shravan, many devotees fast or follow a vegetarian diet, choosing simple meat-free meals throughout the holy month. But vegetarian food does not have to feel repetitive or leave you craving something more indulgent and flavourful. There are many options, filling and decadent, from hearty main courses to crispy evening treats.
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Tea time, especially, you get the irresistible itch to try something crunchy and savoury with your hot cup of tea.
If you are looking for an easy, homemade snack for your evening tea and to satisfy your taste buds' craving for something savoury, then we have got just the right recipe for you.
Chef Shamsul Wahid, Group Executive Chef at Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality Pvt. Ltd., shared with HT Lifestyle a simple green vegetable kebab recipe served with green chutney. With a preparation time of around 20 minutes and a cooking time of just 15 minutes, it is a simple snack to whip up at home.
Ingredients
- Spinach: 2 cups
- Green peas: 1 cup
- Potatoes, boiled: 2 medium
- Fresh coriander, chopped: 2 tbsp
- Green chilli, finely chopped: 1
- Ginger, grated: 1 tsp
- Roasted cumin powder: 1 tsp
- Garam masala: ½ tsp
- Chaat masala: ½ tsp
- Breadcrumbs: ½ cup
- Salt: to taste
- Oil: 2 to 3 tbsp for shallow-frying
- Green chutney: to serve
Method
- Prepare the greens: Blanch the spinach in hot water for one minute. Transfer it immediately to cold water, drain well and finely chop. Boil the green peas until tender and mash them roughly.
- Make the kebab mixture: In a mixing bowl, combine the boiled potatoes, spinach, green peas, coriander, green chilli and ginger. Mash everything together until evenly mixed.
- Add the seasoning: Add the roasted cumin powder, garam masala, chaat masala and salt. Mix well.
- Bind the mixture: Add the breadcrumbs gradually and mix until the kebab mixture is firm enough to hold its shape.
- Shape the kebabs: Divide the mixture into equal portions and shape them into small, flat patties.
- Cook until golden: Heat the oil in a pan over medium heat. Shallow-fry the kebabs for three to four minutes on each side, or until crisp and golden.
- Serve: Serve the Hara Bhara Kebabs hot with green chutney
Why should you make Hara Bhara Kebabs? They are a fun way to spruce up your Shravan menu. Crispy on the outside, they have a soft centre filled with green vegetables. The green chutney adds just the right amount of zing to every crunchy bite, making it a perfect teatime snack.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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