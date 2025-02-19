Board exam stress: Parents, follow these tips to help students cope without losing yourself in the process

No matter how well things are going, every single person encounters stressors and stressful situations, ranging from mild annoyances to the types of anxieties that keep you up at night. Exam season, in particular, can be a stressful time for students and parents. Also read | Parents anxiety or depression issues impact kids’ mental health: Ways to handle it Parental anxiety can have a significant impact on a child's performance and well-being. (Representative picture: Pexels)

Understanding stress in students and parents

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Achal Bhagat, senior consultant, psychiatrist and psychotherapist at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, said, “Exam season is a period of heightened psychological stress, not only for students but also for parents, whose anxiety can inadvertently contribute to increased pressure on their children. Research indicates that parental stress is closely linked to a child’s emotional regulation, with elevated parental anxiety correlating to heightened cortisol levels in students. This physiological response can impair cognitive functions such as concentration, memory retention, and problem-solving abilities, ultimately affecting academic performance.”

According to Dr Madhur Rathi, consultant psychiatrist at Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital, Noida Extension, exam stress can manifest in multiple ways — difficulty concentrating, irritability, sleep disturbances, or even physical symptoms like headaches and fatigue. The pressure to perform well may lead to self-criticism and anxiety, affecting both mental and physical health.

Pooja Khanna, co-founder of mental health and wellness platform, Mindhouse, says that in India, parents play an active role in their children's education, particularly during board exams. She said, “A child’s social environment is a crucial factor in their well-being, with parents being the closest figures in this environment. During boards, students may experience exam stress, which can lead to anxiety, negative self-talk, and exhaustion.”

She added that while parents strive to support their children, they too may undergo similar emotional strain, often neglecting their own well-being. This, in turn, can affect their ability to provide the necessary support effectively. Parental anxiety can have a significant impact on a child's performance and well-being. We asked experts to share their best stress management techniques, and, according to them, here are some key points and strategies that help create a calm and supportive environment.

Parents can help without overextending themselves

A structured yet flexible approach is essential in mitigating stress, according to Dr Achal Bhagat. “Psychological frameworks suggest that fostering a supportive rather than performance-driven environment enhances intrinsic motivation and reduces test-related anxiety. Encouraging consistent study routines, ensuring adequate sleep and nutrition, and integrating relaxation techniques such as guided breathing or mindfulness can improve emotional resilience,” Dr Bhagat said.

Emphasising effort over outcomes is a key component in fostering a growth mindset, which has been associated with increased academic perseverance and reduced fear of failure, Dr Bhagat added. Creating an environment that prioritises psychological safety over performance metrics allows students to approach exams with confidence rather than apprehension. “By managing their own stress and maintaining a balanced emotional climate, parents can play a pivotal role in promoting both academic success and long-term psychological well-being in their children,” Dr Bhagat said.

By managing their own stress and maintaining a balanced emotional climate, parents can play a pivotal role in promoting both academic success and long-term psychological well-being in their children. (Representative picture: Freepik)

Don't fear stress, try to manage it well instead

Board exams are a high-stakes period for students, often accompanied by immense stress, anxiety, and self-doubt. To manage this strain effectively, Pooja Khanna recommended that parents prioritise their own well-being alongside their children’s. She said, “Engaging in simple self-care activities — such as meditation, any form of exercise (even walking), getting adequate sleep, or setting aside some time for hobbies — can help reset the mind and recharge. Parents can also talk to their partners or connect with other parents going through the same experience. Sharing their feelings and finding solidarity can be reassuring.”

Parents can also spend most of their energy supporting their children — whether with revisions or daily needs. “Keeping a short, prioritised to-do list can help keep the mind clear and reduce anxiety. Additionally, if the pressure becomes overwhelming, seeking guidance from a counselor or therapist can be beneficial,” Pooja said.

The parent-child relationship plays a crucial role in shaping a child’s response to stress and overall academic performance, she added. “Children who feel supported by their families are better equipped to cope with exam-related anxiety. Instead of fearing stress, parents should focus on teaching both themselves and their children how to manage it effectively,” Pooja said.

Parents: Take care of yourself with these simple tips

While prioritising your child’s well-being, don’t neglect your own mental health. Dr Rathi said, “Engage in self-care activities, maintain social support, and set boundaries between being a supportive parent and carrying your child's stress as your own. Your emotional stability will serve as a foundation for your child’s resilience. By fostering a calm, encouraging, and balanced atmosphere, parents can help their children navigate board exam stress effectively while maintaining their own well-being.”

As a parent, your support is crucial, but it is equally important to manage your own emotional well-being to avoid burnout, Dr Rathi said. Here's how you can help, according to Dr Rathi:

⦿ Foster a supportive environment

Encourage open communication, validate their feelings, and remind them that their worth is not solely defined by academic performance.

⦿ Balance motivation with realistic expectations

While encouragement is necessary, setting unrealistic expectations can amplify pressure. Help your child set achievable goals while promoting a growth mindset.

⦿ Model healthy stress management

Children observe and internalise parental behaviors. Managing your own stress through mindfulness, deep breathing, or structured routines can positively influence your child’s coping mechanisms.

⦿ Encourage breaks and healthy habits

Ensure they follow a balanced routine with adequate sleep, nutrition, and physical activity. Overstudying without breaks can lead to cognitive fatigue and reduced retention.

⦿ Recognise warning signs

If your child exhibits excessive anxiety, mood swings, or withdrawal, sleep disturbances, tantrums, emotional sensitivity, consider seeking professional support. Early intervention from a mental health expert can prevent long-term distress.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.