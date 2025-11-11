Boney Kapoor's 70th birthday: Check out his exact diet for 26 kg weight loss without gym

This year, film producer Boney Kapoor's weight loss generated significant interest on social media, with many wondering how he did it. Boney, who turned 70 on November 11, shared his weight loss secrets in a September 25 interview with Journey Unscripted with Chanda Kochhar. So, what's his magic formula? Diet, diet, diet. Also read | Boney Kapoor’s '26 kg weight loss without gym': Doctor explains if 'skipping dinner, having fruits for breakfast' works Boney Kapoor attributes his impressive weight loss to his willpower and healthy eating habits. (Instagram/ Boney Kapoor)

'I weighed 114 kg and lost 26 kg'

Boney Kapoor credited his 'extreme willpower' and regulated eating habits for his impressive weight loss – no extreme diets, workouts or quick fixes, just a balanced lifestyle.

The film producer-actor, who has four children (Arjun, Anshula, Janhvi, and Khushi Kapoor from his marriages with Mona Shourie and Sridevi), said, “I want to stay fit and live as long as my children's goals are met. So, this is one reason for me to take care of myself... I am a man of extreme willpower. I have made a commitment to myself that I will lose 3 kg more. I am 87-88 kg now, I should be 85 kg. I will lose the remaining kilos from my stomach. I weighed 114 kg, so, the average weight I lost was 26 kg.”

Boney Kapoor's diet is super simple yet effective. Here's what he eats in a day. (Made using Gemini AI)

What Boney Kapoor eats for breakfast, lunch, dinner

Asked how he lost weight without 'extreme measures', Boney said: “It is because of diet. I have regulated my eating habits. I drink juices, eat amla, kiwi, and other fruits, and have a two-egg-white omelette. This is my breakfast. For lunch, sometimes I have just soup, or I have jowar roti with dal and sabzi. And for dinner, I eat tandoori chicken with soup, or just two glasses of soup, that is it. If I feel hungry during the day, then I eat chickpea flour cheela. However, for me, there would be at least one to two cheat days. We have a social life, so we can't throw tantrums.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.