Woman shows stunning before and after pics as she shares 8 ‘eating habits that completely changed her skin’s appearance’

Before you spend your paycheck on fancy skincare and makeup products, try nourishing your skin from the inside out — what we put in our bodies is just as essential to a healthy glow as what we put on them. Content creator Sandipta, who shares beauty and skincare-related posts on Instagram, has shared some tips that could leave you glowing all year long. Also read | Herbal beauty expert Shahnaz Husain shares top 5 skincare hacks for glowing skin Content creator Sandipta shares her diet and eating tips for healthy skin. (Instagram/ sharmagayii)

Eating habits for healthy skin

In an August 18 Instagram post, Sandipta spilled her glow-inducing diet secrets, sharing eight game-changing eating habits that transformed her skin. She wrote: “Eating habits that changed my skin.”

Sandipta added, “I never knew my eating habits could completely change my skin’s health and appearance. There’s a lot to share, make sure you follow. It took me years to figure this out, but now that I have, I can’t keep it to myself. Steal these habits.”

Her top tips? Start your day with lemon-ginger water, eat nutrient-rich foods, limit caffeine, add anti-inflammatory foods, include omega-3s, cut back on sugar, and practice portion control.

Limit caffeine to one cup a day

According to Sandipta, here is what she does to glow up from the inside out:

1. “Starting day with a big glass of lemon and ginger water and making sure to stay hydrated (3-5 litre water) throughout the day,” Sandipta wrote.

2. “Consume a variety of single-ingredient, nutrient-rich foods, including fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats like boiled egg, banana and dates etc.,” she added.

3. She shared, “Avoiding or limiting caffeine to one cup of coffee a day. Caffeine can dehydrate the skin, leading to a dull complexion and skin dryness.”

4. “Consuming a variety of anti-inflammatory foods and drinks. I take 1 tbsp of extra virgin olive oil with dinner,” Sandipta added.

Sandipta spills her glow-inducing diet secrets, sharing game-changing eating habits that transformed her skin. (Made using Gemini AI)

Practice portion control

5. She also said, “Never skip omega-3 fatty acids. I consume omega-3-rich foods such as fatty fish. Omega-3s help maintain skin elasticity and reduce inflammation.”

6. “Saying no to sugar at least 80 percent of the time! I limit my sugar intake to natural sources such as dates and honey, as high sugar intake contributes to skin inflammation,” Sandipta said.

7. Sandipta added, “Practicing portion control. I’m mindful of my portion sizes and typically have my largest meal of the day as breakfast or lunch.”

8. She concluded, “Regulating my nervous system before meals. I take a few deep breaths before eating to reduce stress and cortisol, which can worsen outbreaks.”

Want more tips? In an August 2025 interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ruben Bhasin Passi, consultant, dermatologist, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, shared a list of food items that can help you get healthy, glowing and radiant skin. From fatty fishes to berries and avocado, click here to see Dr Bhasin Passi's list of foods to add to the daily diet for natural skin glow.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.