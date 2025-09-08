Struggling with portion control? Watch for these 8 body cues that mean your stomach is full

Your plate is full, and you are still eating. But did you know that even before you rest and push the plate away, your body signals when it’s completely full? Often, for the sake of not wasting food, ordering too many dishes at the restaurant, or just your eyes being ‘hungry’ for more at the unlimited wedding buffet, you may end up eating more, even when you are well beyond the point of satiation. Check the signs to understand if you are overeating or not. (Shutterstock)

So now, for whatever reason, you overeat, stretching yourself thin and using up all the willpower to push for another bite. But your body may already have hit its capacity, maxed out completely. Overeating is, anyway, a health hazard, so it is vital to keep an eye out for some telltale signs and stop promptly.

Rachel, a nutrition and overeating coach who often shares tips regarding eating healthy, in a 21 March Instagram post revealed how one can identify through some key physical signs that their stomach is full and can't eat anymore.

She shared her own experience, “I’m not here to tell you how much you should or shouldn’t eat. I’m definitely not here to make you feel like you’re the problem.”

Sometimes one can be clueless about one's own bodily signs, which is often the main cause of overeating. Likewise, the coach was also clueless. Rachel further added, “Because I’ve been there. I know what it’s like to feel clueless when it comes to your own body. Always questioning yourself, following other people’s rules, overthinking every bite, not realising that you overdid it again until you feel completely stuffed and bloated.”

So even if you can't say no, your body is assertive and in its own way is saying no. You just need to be attentive to understand these signs.

Rachel revealed these 8 signs:

1. Nose gives the first sign

Nose starts running.

This sign indicates that your body shifts into ‘rest and digest’ mode.

2. Less focus on food

You’re less focused on your food.

You are more interested in a conversation or things around you.

3. Being fidgety

You start fidgeting

Shifting in your seat

Adjusting your posture

4. Fork down

Put your fork down

You lean back without thinking about it

5. Food feels dull

The food isn’t as exciting as it was at the beginning.

6. Distracted

You start thinking about other things, like your plans or to-do list.

You start thinking about other things, like your plans or to-do list.

7. Stop scanning tables

You stop scanning the table for extras to ‘complete’ your meal.

8. Sighing often

You take a deep breath or sigh without realising it.

It is your body’s way of saying, “I’m good.”

