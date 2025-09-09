Nutritionist reveals no-caffeine herbal secret for glowing skin and better gut health: ‘Boosts energy gently without…’

Amid the rush of busy schedules and daily responsibilities, caring for our health often takes a backseat. Yet, even small lifestyle tweaks, like incorporating herbal teas in your daily routine, can make a big difference to overall wellbeing. These natural remedies not only offer comfort but also help the body heal from within. Nutritionist Khushi Chhabra has shared a natural remedy that helps detox the body, aids digestion and clears up acne.(Unsplash)

Holistic health nutritionist and diabetes educator, Khushi Chhabra has revealed a herbal tea that has numerous health benefits including anti-inflammatory, anti-microbial, and detoxification properties. In an Instagram video posted on September 6, she explained how drinking dandelion root tea daily can support liver detoxification, promote better digestion, and even help combat skin issues like acne and dullness. According to the nutritionist, a cup of this herbal tea can help reset your body from within. She also outlined who would benefit most from it and the precautions to keep in mind.

Health benefits

According to Khushi, dandelion root tea is rich in polyphenols and beta carotenes that aid in detoxing the liver. They help remove toxins from the body effectively and even support healthy bile production.

Secondly, Khushi adds that this tea also improves digestion, explaining, “it acts as a digestive bitter which stimulates the breakdown of fats and proteins in your body which causes improved digestion and less bloating.”

This no-caffeine tea also has anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial properties which helps with clear skin, reducing dullness, redness and acne problems, according to the nutritionist.

When to drink?

Khushi recommends drinking dandelion root tea in the morning, on an empty stomach. This “supports natural detox pathways, liver function, and boosts energy gently without caffeine.” Alternatively, you can also drink it after heavy meals, since according to the nutritionist, it supports proper breakdown of food, while also reducing bloating.

Who is it recommended for?

Khushi suggests consuming this tea every day if you struggle with digestion issues like bloating and sluggish digestion, as well as for ones with acne-prone skin. It can also be consumed if you are looking for a natural liver cleanse without having to turn to harsh detox methods. Dandelion root tea also acts as a great caffeine-free alternative that still boosts energy.

Precautions

The nutritionist cautions against consuming the tea on an empty stomach if you are prone to acidity. She also advises to consciously hydrate yourself after consumption since part of the detoxification process includes flushing out fluids. If you are on prescribed medication including blood-thinners, antibiotics or diuretics, or have kidney or gallbladder issues, it is better to consult your doctor before consumption. Additionally, Khushi does not recommend drinking dandelion root tea during pregnancy or for breastfeeding mothers.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.