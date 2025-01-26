Boosting fertility naturally: Doctor shares effective tips for women with PCOS

PCOS or Polycystic Ovary Syndrome is a condition where the ovaries start to produce abnormal amount of androgen leading to cyst formation. Some of the most common symptoms of PCOS are irregular periods, acne, obesity, mood swings and facial hair. PCOS can significantly affect fertility.(Pixabay)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Neena Bahl, senior director obstetrics and gynaecology, Fortis Lafemme Delhi said, “It is a hormonal disorder that is characterised by irregular periods, elevated male hormones, which may either be detected by laboratory tests or else be evident clinically in the form of acne or excessive facial hair, and multiple small cysts in the ovary, which the ultrasound picks up. This can significantly impact a woman's fertility.” Also read | Diet, lifestyle, other tips critical in preventing and managing PCOS

The Gynecologist further added, “A lot of women who have PCOS struggle with infertility but there is no need to worry as there are several strategies to boost natural fertility and increase the chances of conception.”

Healthy diet and nutrition:

When you consume a balanced diet, it can play an important role in improving fertility and managing PCOS. Women who are struggling with PCOS often also struggle with insulin resistance which leads to hormonal imbalance. Having a rich balanced diet which has foods such as fruits, vegetables, lean proteins and healthy fats help in regulating blood sugar levels. Try to avoid processed foods, sweets, maida and soft drinks as these foods contain sugar and empty calories.

Weight management:

Maintaining a healthy weight can play a crucial role in infertility and PCOS. Obesity or excess weight especially abdominal fat, can exacerbate insulin resistance and also promote hormonal imbalances. Losing even a small amount of weight (5-10% of total body weight) can restore regular menstrual cycles and improve ovulation. Also read | Tips to naturally manage PCOS or Polycystic Ovary Syndrome

Physical exercise:

You must have some regular physical exercise in your daily routine, it is essential for managing insulin resistance and also leads to hormonal balance. You can start by adding any physical activity to your daily routine like walking, running, dancing, gym, yoga. These activities reduce stress and also promote ovarian function which supports fertility.

Herbal supplements:

By consulting any doctor or healthcare provider you can incorporate some herbal supplements into your daily tea time like peppermint tea, green tea or chewing fennel seeds. This will stop you from snacking on unhealthy junk foods and maintain a healthy weight as well. Also read | Difference between PCOS and PCOD: Their symptoms, causes, treatment and prevention

Managing stress:

Excessive stress disrupts your hormonal balance, which leads to irregular menstrual cycle and infertility. Try relaxing through techniques like yoga, meditation and deep breathing. This will help you not only to manage your stress but also improve fertility and your overall health.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.