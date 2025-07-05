Bored of your regular walk? Fitness expert recommends Pyramid Walking for weight loss

Many people start their day with a morning walk, enjoying the fresh air and peaceful surroundings. Walking regularly is great for your heart, boosts your mood, and can even help with weight loss. It is a low-impact exercise that almost anyone can do. But have you ever tried pyramid walking? Unlike regular walking, where you stick to one pace, pyramid walking is a bit different. You start slow, increase your speed or incline in stages until you reach a peak speed, then slowly ease back down. This simple twist makes your walk more effective and interesting. Know how to do it the right way and how it can actually help you shed those extra kilos. Pyramid walking can help you lose weight. (Adobe Stock)

What is pyramid walking?

Pyramid walking is a type of walking workout where you change your pace in a set pattern, similar to the shape of a pyramid. You start with a slow walk, then gradually increase your speed to a fast pace or power walk. After reaching the peak intensity, you slowly decrease your speed back to the starting pace. This walking style may take 20-25 minutes, and you can always adjust the intensity and duration as per your comfort and fitness levels.

“This method is great for improving overall fitness, burning calories, and keeping your daily walk interesting. It is simple to follow and can be done almost anywhere, making it a great option for people of all fitness levels,” suggests fitness and nutrition expert Mitushi Ajmera.

Why is pyramid walking beneficial?

Unlike regular walking, in this method, you walk at a slow, moderate, and fast pace. This change in pace keeps multiple muscles engaged and helps your body work harder, especially your legs, core, and glutes. It also raises your heart rate gradually, burns more calories, and improves endurance over time. This is also gentle on your joints and safe for most age groups. Plus, you do not need any equipment.

How to follow the pyramid walking?

Pyramid walking is easy to follow and best for both beginners and regular walkers. It is great for building stamina and keeping the daily walking routine interesting. Here's how to follow it:

1. Warm-up

Start with a 5-minute warm-up. Try some gentle movements like shoulder rolls, arm swings, and ankle circles. You can also do a few leg swings or light calf raises. These simple moves help loosen up your muscles and prepare your body for walking, reducing the risk of injury.

2. How to do pyramid walking?

“Start walking at a moderate pace for 2 minutes. Then, every 2 minutes, increase your speed a little until you are walking at a fast, power-walking pace. After that, start slowing down your pace every 2 minutes until you return to your starting speed,” explains Mitushi.

pyramid walking(Adobe Stock)

3. Cool down

Finish with a 5-minute slow walk. After that, do some light stretches, such as hamstring stretches, quad stretches, and toe touches. They will help relax your muscles and bring your heart rate back to normal.

Can pyramid walking help you lose weight?

Yes, pyramid walking can definitely help with weight loss. By gradually increasing and then decreasing your walking speed, your body works harder than it would during a steady walk. “This variation boosts your heart rate, activates more muscle groups, and burns more calories, especially when you run at a faster pace. It also triggers the 'afterburn effect,' which means your body continues to burn calories even after your walk is over,” says Mitushi.