California cardiologist with 20 years of experience explains 'unexpected side effects of melatonin no one talks about'

Melatonin is a natural hormone that’s mainly produced by your pineal gland in your brain. It plays a role in managing your sleep-wake cycle and circadian rhythm, as per Cleveland Clinic. While scientists still have a lot to learn about all of its effects on the human body, Dr Sanjay Bhojraj, a cardiologist with 20 years of experience treating heart diseases, has warned about the long-term use of melatonin. Also read | Cardiac surgeon breaks down whether melatonin use is linked to increased risk of heart failure According to Dr Bhojraj, most people don't need melatonin supplements; they need sleep rhythm fixes. (Shutterstock)

Dr Bhojraj drops truth bombs about melatonin

Based in California, United States, Dr Bhojraj took to Instagram on November 14 to talk about the 'unexpected side effects of melatonin no one talks about'. He shared: “Do you take melatonin at night? The American Heart Association reviewed data from over 130,000 adults and found that long-term melatonin users (1+ year) had a 90 percent higher risk of heart failure within five years.”

“Now you might be thinking: 'Wait… isn’t melatonin natural?' It is. But so are cortisol, estrogen, and insulin...and when they’re out of rhythm, they can wreck your system too,” the cardiologist added.

‘Most people don’t have a melatonin deficiency'

Dr Bhojraj warned that taking melatonin nightly can disrupt circadian rhythm, alter hormone signaling, and reduce the body's own melatonin production, noting that most people don't have a melatonin deficiency, but rather a sleep rhythm problem.

He explained: “Your heart, mitochondria, and cellular repair systems all rely on precise hormonal timing. Taking melatonin nightly (especially long-term) can: disrupt your circadian rhythm, alter natural hormone signaling, reduce your body’s ability to produce its own melatonin. Here’s the thing: most people don’t have a melatonin deficiency. They have a sleep rhythm problem.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.