Can breastfeeding lead to infections? Gynaecologist shares symptoms, prevention tips for new moms

Mastitis is an inflammatory condition of the breast that can sometimes lead to infection. It can develop during breastfeeding, when the milk is not produced enough or drained properly. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sharmila Solanki, consultant, gynaecology and obstetrics, Manipal Hospital, Gurugram, said, “Mastitis can cause a blocked milk duct, swelling, and pain, and in some cases, lead to infection or even an abscess if left untreated.” Also read | Does breastfeeding delay periods? Doctor explains the truth about fertility during lactation Mastitis is an inflammatory condition of the breast.(Pexels)

Mastitis: Early warning signs to know

“Look out for a hard, swollen, red patch on the breast, fever above 38.5 degrees Celsius, chills, or flu-like symptoms. Mastitis can start as an inflammation without an infection, but if it isn't treated, it can turn into infectious mastitis and even an abscess,” the gynaecologist explained.

Tips to prevent mastitis in new mothers:

Mastitis can be prevented. Dr Sharmila Solanki shared five prevention tips for new mothers to follow:

1. Keep milk flowing and don’t stop feeding

The main cause of mastitis is milk stasis, which happens when milk isn’t flowing freely. The best way to prevent it is to keep milk moving. Feed your baby often, starting on the side that feels uncomfortable or firm. If the breast still feels full afterwards, use hand massage or a breast pump. Gently massaging the firm or sore spot toward the nipple while feeding can also help clear any blockages.

If you develop mastitis, it’s safe to continue breastfeeding from the affected breast; there’s no risk to the baby. Sometimes, babies may refuse the inflamed breast due to a change in taste, which can become saltier or reduced milk flow. In that situation, keep your breasts drained by pumping or hand-pressing milk, as stopping abruptly could result in a painful abscess.

2. Maintain proper hygiene

Staphylococcus aureus is one of the bacteria that can cause mastitis. Keep yourself clean, wash your hands before feeding or pumping, and follow the manufacturer's recommendations to properly clean each component of your breast pump. Maintaining good cleanliness lowers the likelihood that bacteria will infiltrate breast tissue.

Milk stasis can lead to mastitis.(Freepik)

3. Try a lymphatic massage

A light lymphatic massage can help move fluids to the lymph nodes under the arms. Gently stroke the area from the areola to the armpit. This can help reduce swelling and speed up healing if inflammation starts. Also read | Does breastfeeding help mothers lose postpartum weight or is it a common myth? Lactation specialist reveals

4. Use warm and cold compressors

To promote milk flow, use a warm compress or have a warm shower prior to nursing or pumping. Use a cold compress to reduce pain and swelling after feeding.

5. Rest, hydrate, and eat well

Your body needs strength to fight inflammation and heal. To help your body heal and keep making milk, you should rest as much as you can, drink lots of water, and eat a balanced diet that includes a lot of fruits, vegetables, and proteins.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.