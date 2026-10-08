Can contraceptive pills increase the risk of cervical and breast cancer? Know what gynaecologists and cancer physician say

Contraceptive pills have a dual, well-studied effect on cancer risk. According to the National Cancer Institute, these pills are hormone-containing medications that are taken orally to prevent pregnancy. Moreover, because birth control pills contain synthetic versions of these female hormones, they are said to potentially also increase cancer risk. But is that true, and should you completely stop taking these pills? In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Asha Dalal, director of obstetrics and gynaecology at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Dr Asma Pathan, cancer physician from M|O|C Cancer Care Pune, and Dr Anita Soni, director of obstetrics and gynaecology at Dr L H Hiranandani Hospital, discussed in detail the truth and the risks associated with taking contraceptive pills. Are there cancer-related effects of contraceptive pills that people don't know about?

For Indian women, decisions regarding contraceptive pills should be taken after taking age, family history, HPV status, and screening practices into consideration. (Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash )

According to Dr Dalal, oral contraceptive use is associated with reduced risks of ovarian and endometrial cancers, and these protective effects can persist after discontinuation. Therefore, contraception should be chosen based on an individual’s age, medical history, risk factors and reproductive plans, rather than cancer risk alone. She stresses that, "Evidence suggests that while current or recent use of combined oral contraceptive pills may be associated with a small increase in breast and cervical cancer risk, this needs to be viewed in context." “Contraceptive pills are generally safe for many women, but their relationship with cancer is more nuanced than simply saying they cause cancer,” says Dr Asma Pathan. Research shows that combined oral contraceptives may slightly increase the risk of breast and cervical cancers, particularly during current or recent use. However, they also significantly reduce the risk of ovarian and endometrial cancers, with protection continuing years after stopping. For Indian women, decisions should be taken after taking age, family history, HPV status, and screening practices into consideration. “The pill should be chosen after individual medical counselling, rather than fear or misinformation,” Dr Asma added.

Evidence suggests that while current or recent use of combined oral contraceptive pills may be associated with a small increase in breast and cervical cancer risk, this needs to be viewed in context.