Glass skin is a beauty term that refers to a smooth, clear and luminous complexion that resembles the texture and appearance of glass where the goal is to achieve a healthy and natural-looking complexion that is free of blemishes, fine lines and other imperfections. The term "glass skin" emphasizes the importance of achieving a transparent, dewy and translucent appearance that looks as if the skin is made of glass.

Can drinking excessive water make your skin clear or give you glass skin? (Photo by Mineragua Sparkling Water on Unsplash)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sonali Kohli, Consultant Dermatology at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, shared, “While staying hydrated by drinking enough water is important for overall skin health, glass skin is often attributed to a combination of factors such as genetics, skincare routine, and lifestyle choices. Factors such as regular exercise, a healthy and balanced diet, adequate sleep and a consistent skincare routine that includes cleansing, moisturizing, and exfoliating can contribute to achieving a healthy and glowing complexion.”

She highlighted, “Water is essential for maintaining healthy skin. Drinking enough water is important for maintaining healthy skin and it can help to keep the skin hydrated, flush out toxins, improve circulation, reduce inflammation, and prevent dehydration. Dehydration can cause dry, dull, and flaky skin, so drinking enough water is essential to prevent dehydration and keep the skin looking healthy also drinking enough water can help to improve blood circulation, which can lead to better delivery of nutrients to the skin, promoting skin health. In summary, drinking excess water alone may not be enough to achieve glass skin, but it is an important part of maintaining overall skin health.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr Rashmi Aderao, MD, Dermatology Consultant at Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune, revealed, “Our skin is not only one of the largest organ but also protects us from pollutants, toxins and germs. It helps to regulate body temperature, helps to prevent dehydration and protect us from temperature extremes. Everyone wants a quick solution when it comes to make your skin look better, but drinking excessive water isn’t going to help reduce your wrinkles or boost up your skin. In fact when you drink water, it doesn't go to your skin directly, it hydrates cells once absorbed into bloodstream and filtered by kidneys.”

She cautioned, “When there is too much water in the body, salts and electrolytes become too diluted, causing reduction in your electrolytes. If you are already hydrated, drinking beyond that point have no any additional effect unlikely to benefit your skin. It would be like saying that eating less food causes malnutrition and overeating must be good for us. Staying properly hydrated is necessary for your overall health. At least 2-3 lit of water or 6-8 glasses of water is sufficient. Not only does water play an important role in digestion and circulation but it’s also vital for your skin’s health and beauty. Water helps you from the inside out.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking about the skin benefits from drinking water, she pointed out:

Fewer wrinkles- Water helps maintain your skin moisture which increases your elasticity.

Water helps maintain your skin moisture which increases your elasticity. Reduced puffiness- To reduce puffiness and swelling drink enough water

To reduce puffiness and swelling drink enough water Clear acne- 40-50 percent of adult population age 20-40 has acne. It’s common skin issue that can be helpled by drinking enough water. Water can help flush toxins from skin and shrink your pores, making them less likely to clog and cause a zit.

40-50 percent of adult population age 20-40 has acne. It’s common skin issue that can be helpled by drinking enough water. Water can help flush toxins from skin and shrink your pores, making them less likely to clog and cause a zit. Slows ageing- Drinking enough water helps keep your skin plumper which can slow the aging process. Plump skin also helps hides current signs of ageing.

Drinking enough water helps keep your skin plumper which can slow the aging process. Plump skin also helps hides current signs of ageing. Smaller pores- Drinking enough water reduce your pore size, decreases acne breakouts and reduce blemishes.

Drinking enough water reduce your pore size, decreases acne breakouts and reduce blemishes. Reduced itchiness- When you don’t drink enough water your skin becomes dry, flaky and itchy.

When you don’t drink enough water your skin becomes dry, flaky and itchy. Tighter skin- Drinking water helps improve skin elasticity.

Drinking water helps improve skin elasticity. pH Balance- Maintaining a healthy pH balance is key to keeping your skin blemish free and glowing.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to her, apart from drinking enough water and keeping yourself hydrated, clear skin or glass skin can be achieved by following these simple steps in your routine:

Sleep — Good sleeping habits improve blood flow to skin rebuilds collagen, rejuvenation of skin.

Good sleeping habits improve blood flow to skin rebuilds collagen, rejuvenation of skin. Exercise — Every time we exercise blood flow to skin increses bringing more nutrients to skin cells.

Every time we exercise blood flow to skin increses bringing more nutrients to skin cells. Diet — Eating more of fruits vegetables nuts gives the body the ability to fight free radicals and bring your skin powerful anti arguing effects.

Eating more of fruits vegetables nuts gives the body the ability to fight free radicals and bring your skin powerful anti arguing effects. Limit the use of alcohol and smoking

Following a skin care routine

Removing all the makeup and cleansing your face is essential

Use of good moisturiser will help to revive the skin barrier

Use of sunscreen everyday and repeat application is must for everybody

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For any dermatological concerns consulting a dermatologist and taking proper treatment is necessary.