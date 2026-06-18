Can eating meals too fast lead to metabolic syndrome? Doctor explains how rapid food intake affects long term health

In today's fast-paced world, meals are often squeezed between meetings, deadlines and endless to-do lists. Many working professionals barely have time to sit down for lunch, let alone eat it slowly, often finishing an entire meal in just a few minutes before rushing back to work.

Wolfing down your food in minutes can do more harm than good.(Unsplash)

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While this habit may seem harmless – or even unavoidable – it could be taking a toll on your metabolic health. The reason is simple: your brain and body are not designed to process food at such a rapid pace. Also Read | Can stress trigger autoimmune disease? Doctor explains how it can impact your physiological functions and overall health

Dr Kunal Sood, an anaesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, is breaking down the potential health risks of eating your meals too fast. In an Instagram video shared on June 18, the physician explains why this seemingly harmless habit can pave the way to metabolic syndrome.

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{{^usCountry}} Is eating too fast harmful? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Is eating too fast harmful? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Sood, multiple studies have linked eating too quickly with a higher risk of developing metabolic syndrome and other metabolic disorders. He cites a large review involving a substantial cohort of participants, which found that people who ate quickly had a 45 per cent higher likelihood of developing metabolic syndrome compared to those who ate at a slower pace. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Sood, multiple studies have linked eating too quickly with a higher risk of developing metabolic syndrome and other metabolic disorders. He cites a large review involving a substantial cohort of participants, which found that people who ate quickly had a 45 per cent higher likelihood of developing metabolic syndrome compared to those who ate at a slower pace. {{/usCountry}}

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He explains, “Yes, eating quickly has been linked to a higher risk of developing metabolic syndrome. And multiple studies back it up. A large systematic review involving over 4,65,000 participants found that fast eaters had 54 percent higher odds of metabolic syndrome compared to slow eaters. This included increased risk for abdominal obesity, high blood pressure, low HDL, high triglycerides, and elevated fasting glucose.”

Why does this happen?

Dr Sood explains that eating too quickly can disrupt hunger cues, appetite regulation, and, ultimately, your metabolism. When you eat at a rapid pace, your brain does not have enough time to register that you are full, making it easier to overeat before satiety signals kick in. Over time, this can contribute to post-meal blood sugar spikes and insulin resistance – two key metabolic changes that are closely linked to the development of metabolic syndrome.

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The physician notes, “The mechanisms are tied to how eating speed affects hunger regulation and metabolism. Eating too fast may delay satiety signals, leading to overeating before the brain registers fullness. This can result in higher calorie intake, postmeal blood sugar spikes, and insulin resistance. These findings suggest that slowing down at meals may support better metabolic regulation, particularly around body weight and lipid control.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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