Fortis surgeon explains why an increasing waist circumference may indicate a health warning for metabolic syndrome

India is witnessing a sharp rise in metabolic diseases such as diabetes, obesity and heart disease, often striking people at younger ages than ever before. But long before these conditions are formally diagnosed, the body tends to send subtle, easily ignored warning signs - a gradually expanding waistline, slightly elevated blood sugar, borderline cholesterol or rising blood pressure. Doctors refer to this silent cluster of changes as metabolic syndrome, a quiet but critical stage that signals deeper metabolic imbalance. Metabolic syndrome is the silent sign before chronic disease sets in. (Unsplash)

Identifying it early, experts say, can mean the difference between preventing chronic illness and managing it for years to come. HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Pankaj Sharma - the director of the department of Robotics, Bariatric, Laparoscopic and General Surgery at Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh and the founder of Shalya Clinic in Rohini, New Delhi - to gain expert insights on the subject.

He points out, “In daily practice, I often meet patients who come only because their clothes have become tighter around the abdomen. They rarely come because they feel sick. In fact, most of them say, ‘Doctor, I feel perfectly fine.’ Yet their reports tell a different story - borderline blood pressure, rising fasting sugar, and abnormal cholesterol. When these changes appear together, we call it metabolic syndrome. It is not one illness, but a warning stage before serious disease.”

What is metabolic syndrome? According to Dr Sharma, metabolic syndrome is a silent condition that develops gradually and often without obvious warning signs, as the body slowly begins to lose its ability to regulate and utilise energy efficiently.

He explains, “Metabolic syndrome develops gradually and quietly. The body starts losing its ability to handle energy properly. What appears outside as a growing waistline is actually an internal metabolic imbalance.”

The surgeon explains that a person is considered at risk of metabolic syndrome when several key warning signs appear together. These include:

Increased waist circumference (abdominal fat)

High blood pressure

Raised fasting blood sugar

High triglycerides

Low good cholesterol (HDL) Individually, each problem looks mild. Together, they become dangerous because they increase the chances of heart attack, stroke and diabetes many times over. Dr Sharma highlights, “Patients are surprised when I explain that their main problem is not weight alone. The real issue is how the body is processing sugar and fat. The waistline is simply the visible sign of an invisible disturbance.”

Why does waistline matter more than body weight? Many people focus only on kilograms, but the surgeon points out that in Indian patients, fat distribution is more important than total weight. He regularly treats individuals who are not extremely obese yet have large abdominal girth. This central fat behaves differently from fat on arms or hips.

Dr Sharma explains, “Abdominal fat releases inflammatory substances that interfere with insulin, the hormone responsible for controlling sugar levels. Once insulin stops working efficiently, the body compensates by producing more of it. This stage is called insulin resistance, and it is the starting point of type 2 diabetes. Patients often say they eat very little but still gain weight around the stomach. That happens because hormonal imbalance, not just calories, is driving fat storage.”