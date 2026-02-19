Shefali Shah quit her 'no carbs diet for weight loss' after 3 months: Here is why you should too

Effective weight loss often involves managing carbohydrate intake, but have you ever considered eliminating them entirely? You aren’t alone. Even celebrities have fallen for the 'zero-carb' allure, only to find that the human body — and brain — eventually fight back. Also read | Viral celebrity weight loss diets: Dietitian explains why you must either avoid or follow with caution Actor Shefali Shah once tried to follow a strict no-carbs diet. (Instagram/ Shefali Shah)

In an interview with Curly Tales on April 2, 2025, actor Shefali Shah revealed her own struggle with the restrictive trend. "I tried going off carbs for three months because I wanted to lose weight. And the day I finally had carbs, I slept like a baby. Your brain needs carbs, and you just can’t survive on protein alone," she said.

Shefali’s experience highlighted a fundamental biological truth: carbohydrates are the body's primary fuel source. When they are stripped away, the body often responds with fatigue, brain fog, and irritability.

The science of 'good vs bad carbs' Nutrition experts have said that the 'no-carb' approach is rarely sustainable. In an interview with Health Shots on October 28, 2025, Aman Puri, fitness expert and founder of Steadfast Nutrition, explained that the secret wasn't elimination, but selection.

He said that carbohydrates fall into two distinct categories:

⦿ Complex carbohydrates ('Good carbs'): Found in whole grains, fruits, vegetables, legumes, and seeds, these provide steady energy and fibre, keeping you satiated for longer.

⦿ Simple carbohydrates ('Bad carbs'): Found in white bread, sugary snacks, and sodas, these cause rapid blood sugar spikes followed by ‘crashes’ that leave you hungry and prone to overeating.

4 tips to manage carbs for sustainable weight loss According to Aman, cutting carbs entirely was neither practical nor healthy. Instead, he suggested these four strategies for a balanced lifestyle:

1. Focus on quality over quantity

Prioritise the nutrient density of your food – swap refined grains for options like quinoa, brown rice, and whole-wheat bread. These support your immune system and provide essential vitamins. Aman said, "This doesn't mean you can't enjoy a slice of cake occasionally. It just means you should be more mindful of your daily staples."

2. Limit your total intake

While quality matters, quantity still counts. The American Heart Association recommended keeping a food diary for one week, and according to Aman, this helps you identify hidden carb sources and adjust your intake based on your specific activity levels and calorie goals.

3. Practice portion control

Even healthy carbs can hinder weight loss if consumed in excess. Aman suggested using measuring cups or a food scale to stay within your limits. A simple rule of thumb: listen to your body’s hunger cues and stop eating once you feel satisfied, rather than full.

4. Embrace fresh, whole foods

Processed foods are often stripped of nutrients and loaded with hidden sugars. Aman said you should fill your plate with colourful fruits and vegetables, lean proteins, healthy fats. By focusing on authentic, minimally processed ingredients, you naturally reduce your intake of 'bad carbs', while providing your body with the fuel it needs to function — and sleep — optimally.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.