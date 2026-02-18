What if weight loss didn't start with eating less? Nutritionist reveals where women should start instead of dieting

Sharing the post with the caption, “What if weight loss didn't start with 'eating less'?” Chelsey emphasised that when she helps someone begin their weight-loss journey, she never starts by ‘cutting her clients’ calories …ever.’

However, in order to reduce calories, people often starve themselves or go on strict diets. This is a pattern seen especially in women. But what if your weight loss didn't start with eating less ? In an Instagram post shared on February 14, Chelsey Buckley, a certified nutrition coach, addressed this topic and explained where women should start instead of dieting.

When you think of weight loss , cutting down on your daily calorie intake is the first step towards achieving health goals. Next comes working out regularly and maintaining a healthy lifestyle that includes a good sleep cycle, walking 10k steps, and less stress.

Explaining why cutting down on calories is not healthy for long-term goals, the nutritionist stated, “Most women are already exhausted from trying every diet under the sun, and the last thing I want this to feel like is just another one. So, where do we start instead?”

According to her, instead of crash dieting, being miserable, and not eating healthy, whole foods, women should instead include protein-rich meals in their daily diet and start strength training.

Why should you eat protein and start strength training “When you focus on getting stronger and eating the right foods, your body starts to change in a way that actually lasts. Not because you’re starving yourself – but because you’re finally supporting your body instead of fighting it,” the nutritionist stated, explaining why you should eat protein and start strength training.

Highlighting the powerful combination of protein and strength training, she further added, “If more women understood how powerful that combo is, dieting as we know it would probably go out of style. So if you’re tired of spinning your wheels and want help doing this the right way.”

Why strength training matters for women According to the National Institutes of Health, strength training, in particular, is an important element of physical activity for midlife and older women because it helps them maintain muscle and bone mass and reduces their risk of numerous chronic diseases.

Meanwhile, protein is known to be more satiating than other macronutrients, and its adequate intake ensures independence in later life, predominantly by preventing loss of muscle mass and strength and associated comorbidities.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.