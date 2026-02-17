Gastroenterologist shares 5 best exercises to control blood sugar levels: Walking, calf raises, and more
When it comes to keeping diabetes in check, it is not about intense workout sessions, but sustained low-intensity effort, shares Dr Manickam.
Diabetes is one of the most common chronic diseases that can affect people of all ages.
An individual is diagnosed with the disorder when their blood sugar (glucose) levels are too high. As per the Cleveland Clinic website, this happens when the pancreas is not producing sufficient quantities of the hormone insulin, or when the body fails to respond to it properly.
Medications and a healthy lifestyle are popularly known to keep diabetes in check. The latter also helps mitigate the risk of diabetes in people who are yet to be diagnosed.
In addition to keeping the diet in check, exercising has a major role to play in keeping blood sugar levels in check. Taking to Instagram on February 6, American board-certified gastroenterologist Dr Palaniappan Manickam highlighted five exercises which work wonders for this specific purpose.
1. Walking after every meal
A 10-20 minute walk after meals helps muscles use glucose immediately, shared Dr Manickam. This remedy works for people of all ages and helps reduce blood sugar spikes and improve insulin sensitivity.
2. Strength training
According to Dr Manickam, the muscles are the biggest glucose sink in our body. Therefore, the more muscles we have and the stronger they are, the better our blood sugar control.
Strength training (or resistance training) involves exercises that force the muscles to work against an external resistance. Performing two to three sessions of strength training every week improves fasting sugar levels over time.
Easy strength-training exercises include squats, push-ups, and resistance-band exercises.
3. Calf raises
Calf raise is a simple exercise that has a “big metabolic impact,” shared Dr Manickam, as it “activates one of the largest glucose-using muscles.” It can be performed almost anywhere and at any time, and helps to significantly lower blood sugar levels. The gastroenterologist suggests performing 50 to 100 reps throughout the day.
4. Zone 2 cardio
Zone 2 cardio is steady, conversational-pace cardio that can be considered a low-to-moderate intensity exercise. It helps improve the metabolism of fat and glucose, reduces insulin resistance, and is sustainable in the long term. Examples of zone 2 cardio are brisk walking, cycling, and slow jogging.
5. Short bursts of intense workout
Dr Manickam considers short, controlled efforts to be better than long exhaustion. They are time-efficient, improve insulin sensitivity fast and train muscles to absorb glucose better. Such workouts may include walking fast for 30 seconds and then slow for 60 seconds, for six reps.
“It is not what you do, it is how consistently you do it,” highlighted Dr Manickam. Movement beats perfection. Timing, especially when it is post-meal, matters. And small daily efforts give better results than occasional intensity.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
