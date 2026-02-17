Gastroenterologist shares 5 best exercises to control blood sugar levels: Walking, calf raises, and more

Diabetes is one of the most common chronic diseases that can affect people of all ages. When it comes to controlling blood sugar levels with exercise, sustained effort is what matters most. (Pixabay)

An individual is diagnosed with the disorder when their blood sugar (glucose) levels are too high. As per the Cleveland Clinic website, this happens when the pancreas is not producing sufficient quantities of the hormone insulin, or when the body fails to respond to it properly.

Medications and a healthy lifestyle are popularly known to keep diabetes in check. The latter also helps mitigate the risk of diabetes in people who are yet to be diagnosed.

In addition to keeping the diet in check, exercising has a major role to play in keeping blood sugar levels in check. Taking to Instagram on February 6, American board-certified gastroenterologist Dr Palaniappan Manickam highlighted five exercises which work wonders for this specific purpose.