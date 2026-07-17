Can stress ever be good? Happiness coach explains what healthy stress really looks like

Stress has earned a bad reputation, and understandably so. We associate it with burnout, anxiety, sleepless nights, and declining health. Yet not every stressful experience is damaging. A manageable amount of short-term stress can sharpen attention, encourage action and help us adapt to challenges. The real question is not whether stress exists, but whether it is helping us respond and recover, or steadily wearing us down. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Farheen Belgaumwala, certified happiness coach and Co-Founder of TCMC, explains the fine line between healthy and harmful stress.

Healthy stress can motivate you; harmful stress can harm your body and mind. (Unsplash)

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What is healthy stress?

Farheen Belgaumwala said, “Healthy stress, often described as eustress, energises rather than depletes us.” It may arise before an important presentation, an examination, learning a new skill or beginning a meaningful life change. Your heart may race, and your palms may sweat, but your mind remains engaged, and the challenge feels purposeful and achievable. Crucially, once the situation passes, the body settles and returns to balance. The experience may even leave you feeling more capable, confident and resilient.

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A simple way to recognise healthy stress is that it usually has a clear purpose, a limited duration and an identifiable period of recovery.

How to recognise healthy stress from harmful stress?

{{^usCountry}} According to Farheen, a simple way to recognise healthy stress is that it usually has a clear purpose, a limited duration and an identifiable period of recovery. Harmful stress rarely offers that closure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Farheen, a simple way to recognise healthy stress is that it usually has a clear purpose, a limited duration and an identifiable period of recovery. Harmful stress rarely offers that closure. {{/usCountry}}

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While harmful stress develops when pressure becomes prolonged, overwhelming and unaccompanied by adequate recovery. It is not determined merely by the number of tasks on a to-do list. It is often intensified by feeling powerless, unsupported or unable to pause. When the body remains in a sustained state of alert, stress stops functioning as a temporary motivator and begins affecting physical and emotional well-being.

Causes of stress

Farheen Belgaumwala highlighted that workload alone causes stress. People can often manage demanding schedules when their work feels meaningful, expectations are clear, relationships are supportive, and opportunities for recovery exist. Conversely, even a moderate workload can become exhausting in an environment shaped by uncertainty, conflict, unrealistic expectations, poor communication or emotional isolation.

How does the body react to stress?

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Farheen Belgaumwala highlighted that the body often signals distress before the mind fully acknowledges it. Persistent fatigue despite sufficient rest, irritability, difficulty concentrating, disrupted sleep, frequent headaches, emotional numbness, or constantly feeling “on edge” may indicate that stress is no longer serving a useful purpose. These signs should not be ignored or worn as badges of honour.

Even a moderate workload can become exhausting in an environment shaped by uncertainty, conflict, and unrealistic expectations.

How to manage stress?

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“Managing stress does not always demand a dramatic life overhaul,” said Farheen Belgaumwala. It often begins with small, deliberate practices that create space for recovery: taking mindful pauses between meetings, stepping away from screens, spending time outdoors, practicing slow breathing, having meaningful conversations, maintaining healthy boundaries and prioritising quality sleep. Asking for support is equally important. It is a sign of self-awareness and emotional intelligence, not weakness.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.