Can you predict the day you’ll die? Study says you are more likely to die on your birthday

As we grow older, birthdays can stir mixed emotions; should we celebrate another year of life, growth, and wisdom, or quietly reflect on the passage of time and our own mortality? This emotional tug-of-war is intensified by a phenomenon known as the birthday effect, a curious pattern suggesting that people are statistically more likely to die on or around their birthdays. Are you more likely to die on your birthday, compared to other days?(Unsplash)

According to a 2012 study published on ScienceDirect, a 13.8 percent rise was observed in people above the age of 60 who died on their actual birthdays, compared to other days. Not just that – a 2015 study published on ScienceDirect noticed a 6.7 percent higher risk of dying on the birthday, than on other days.

Know all about the birthday effect here.(Unsplash)

But why does this peculiar phenomenon occur?

A July 2024 article on BBC Science Focus shared a few theories that might answer this occurrence:

Often birthdays are celebrated with pomp, alcohol and other substances, that can lead to questionable choices, drunk driving, increasing the risk of accidents and death.

For people suffering with terminal illnesses, birthdays serve as significant milestones to live for. They live to see one more birthday and one more candle added to the birthday cake, before finally letting go. Also read | ‘Lonely’ elderly are actually at 18% lower risk of death! New study challenges old assumptions

Birthdays can trigger birthday blues in people. This can stem from unmet expectations, loneliness, reflections on reality of aging and stress. This can lead to sadness and depression. According to a 2016 study published on ScienceDirect, these emotions can trigger the risk of suicide. The study observed a 50% higher risk of suicide in people on their birthdays, compared to other days.

One theory suggests that inaccuracies in death records may contribute to the birthday effect, with some death dates mistakenly recorded as the individual’s birth date, leading to misleading statistics.

While the birthday effect still requires more research for conclusive understanding, it serves as a reminder to prioritise safety, avoid excessive alcohol, and focus on celebrating the life you’ve lived and the moments that truly matter. Also read | Is your daily dollop of butter increasing death risk? Study reveals shocking results

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.