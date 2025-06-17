‘Lonely’ elderly are actually at 18% lower risk of death! New study challenges old assumptions

Loneliness is often considered as dangerous as smoking 15 cigarettes a day — a slow, silent killer fueled by isolation and lack of daily connection. But a recent study led by Dr. Bonaventure Egbujie from the University of Waterloo suggests that the narrative might be more complex than we think. Also read | Loneliness is not 'just a first world problem': Why and how widespread is loneliness Among the most vulnerable older adults who have access to home-care benefits, being lonely was associated with 18-23% lower risk of death.(Unsplash)

The study, conducted on older adults in Canada, Finland, and New Zealand, focused on individuals receiving home care. Surprisingly, it found that lonely individuals were 18–23% less likely to die within a year compared to their peers who had regular companionship. Among the most vulnerable elderly with access to home-care services, loneliness was linked to a lower risk of death.

Findings of the study:

The researchers tracked 383,386 older adults across three countries to examine the link between loneliness and mortality. To their surprise, the findings challenged the long-held belief that loneliness is inherently lethal

For the study, home-care recipients were selected, as they represent one of the most vulnerable populations; individuals who require assistance with basic daily activities such as bathing, dressing, and managing medications while continuing to live independently at home.

As expected, loneliness was a prevalent issue among the participants. However, the study found that women experienced higher levels of loneliness than men, with the rates increasing with age across all three countries involved in the research.

The study assessed mortality risk among participants by carefully accounting for various factors, including age, gender, living arrangements, underlying health conditions such as cancer and heart failure, cognitive function, physical capabilities, and levels of pain.

However, after adjusting for various risk factors, the researchers observed a surprising trend—a significant decline in mortality risk among individuals experiencing loneliness. In Canada, lonely participants had an 18% lower risk of dying within a year; in Finland, the reduction was 15%; and in New Zealand, the risk dropped by 23% among lonely older adults.

The study authors noted, “Loneliness might be a cause of other health problems but there is also the possibility that both are consequences of age-related changes. Loneliness should be addressed as a quality-of-life concern for home care clients in its own right without the need to justify intervention based on mortality risks.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.