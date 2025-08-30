Can your dandruff shampoo be used as face wash? Doctor reveals if acne hack actually works and if this is even safe

Dr Kunal Sood, an anesthesiology and interventional pain medicine physician, shared an Instagram post on August 28 to highlight how certain antifungal shampoos containing ingredients like ketoconazole or selenium sulfide are occasionally employed as an off-label facial wash for 'fungal acne'. Also read | Woman shows rubbing banana peel on face works like Botox for brightening skin: But does it really and is it safe? Could your dandruff shampoo double as a face wash? Find out. (Representative picture: Freepik)

Dandruff shampoo as a face wash?

According to Dr Sood, this specific type of acne is caused by yeast, not bacteria, meaning traditional acne treatments are ineffective. When used briefly on the skin, these shampoos can help control yeast overgrowth, he said.

Dr Sood was responding to a video shared by content creator Darcei, who showed how she used a dandruff shampoo as a face wash and said, “You want me to wash my face with Head and Shoulders shampoo?” In the video he posted, Dr Sood said, “Some antifungal shampoos are sometimes used off-label as facial cleansers to manage fungal acne.”

He added, “Unlike typical acne, this condition is caused by yeast, not bacteria, and responds poorly to standard acne treatments. Ingredients like ketoconazole and selenium sulfide commonly found in dandruff shampoos have antifungal properties. When used briefly on the skin, they may help reduce yeast overgrowth. This approach is generally used a few times per week with a short contact period, before rinsing.”

Why this hack won’t work for everyone

However, Dr Sood warned that this method is not a primary treatment for acne and should be used cautiously, as most acne is bacterial, and the detergents in these shampoos may irritate the face. If skin issues continue, consulting a dermatologist is recommended to identify the root cause.

Dr Sood shared, “However, most acne is bacterial, so this method won't apply to everyone. These shampoos also contain detergents not formulated for facial use and may cause irritation in some skin types. This is not a first-line treatment and should be considered with caution. If symptoms persist, a dermatologist can help determine the underlying cause. Have you ever used anti-dandruff shampoos outside their usual purpose?”

He further wrote in his caption, “Could your dandruff shampoo double as a face wash? Some antifungal shampoos contain ingredients like ketoconazole or zinc pyrithione, which may help with fungal acne, but only if yeast is the cause. Most acne is bacterial, so this hack won’t work for everyone.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.