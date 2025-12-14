Cancer doctor warns ‘your everyday detergents could act like slow poison’; shares how to switch to safer alternatives

Most of us assume that the detergents and cleaners we use every day are completely safe, keeping our clothes and homes fresh. But many contain hidden chemicals that can slowly affect our health, disrupt hormones, and even increase the risk of serious illnesses. Detergents could mask health hazards, increasing cancer risks, says Dr Krishna. (Pixabay)

Dr Tarang Krishna, a cancer doctor specialising in cancer immunotherapy and managing director at Cancer Healer Centre, with over 22 years of experience, explains in his December 10 Instagram post how to spot safer alternatives and protect yourself and your family. (Also read: Nashik dermatologist shares essential winter skincare tips to combat dryness: 'Get glowing skin in 7–10 days’ )

How do everyday detergents affect your health

“The daily detergents and cleaners you use could pose serious health risks, including cancer,” warns Dr Tarang. “Many of the products we use on our clothes and around our homes, which we assume are safe and keep our surroundings clean, actually contain hidden chemicals that can slowly act like a slow poison in the body.”

He explains that fresh fragrances in these products often mask harmful phthalates, which can disrupt hormone balance over time. “Some detergents may also contain formaldehyde and even benzene, substances that can irritate the respiratory system, lead to bronchitis, and significantly increase the risk of cancer,” Dr Krishna adds.

What are safer alternatives to chemical-laden cleaners

To minimise these risks, he recommends switching to natural and safer alternatives. “Herbal cleaners are ideal as they can be used with just water and avoid exposing yourself and your family to harmful chemicals. Stay mindful of the products you bring into your home and prioritise safety for yourself and your loved ones,” he advises.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.