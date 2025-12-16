Can't stop snacking mindlessly? Fitness coach with 18 years of experience shares 3 strategies to break the cycle

Do you find yourself constantly reaching for something to munch on - not out of hunger, but to pass time, cope with stress or as a form of stimulation? Mindless snacking is more common than we realise, and it can quietly contribute to weight gain, bloating and poor gut health by never giving your digestive system a proper break. The good news? With a few conscious shifts, this cycle is entirely possible to break. Raj recommends observing your snacking patterns and rationalising your urge to snack.(Pexel)

Also Read | Fitness coach explains why dieting is not the solution to sustainable weight loss; shares simpler, alternative approach

Raj Ganpath - a fitness trainer with 18 years of experience, the founder of Slow Burn Method, co-founder and head coach at Quad Fitness, and author of Simple, Not Easy - has shared simple techniques to help you break the habit of mindless snacking. In an Instagram video shared on December 16, the fitness coach outlines three strategies to help you rationalise mindless snacking and break the cycle for good.

Don’t store junk food in the house

Raj cautions against keeping junk food in your fridge or pantry, even if you believe you can resist the urge to eat it. While willpower may hold when you’re feeling strong and motivated, it often fades during low moments - tempting you to give into stress eating.

He explains, “I know you believe you won't eat it and you won't when you're feeling strong, when you're feeling confident, when you're feeling motivated. But when you're feeling low and tempted, you definitely will. Why? Because it's delicious and it's convenient. So, the simplest way to address it is to get the junk out of the house. Always remember, out of sight, out of mind.”

Rationalise your urge to snack

When you feel the urge to snack, Raj urges you to pause and ask yourself two questions: “Do I need it?” and “Do I really want it?” These questions can help you rationalise whether you’re genuinely hungry - or simply eating out of boredom when you have nothing else to do.

The fitness coach emphasises, “The answer to the first question will probably be a no. But the answer to the second question will be a yes. But how strong a yes is it? Is it yes, I really want it right now? Or I want it because I have nothing else to do. One way or the other, simply by asking these two questions, you go from mindless snacking to mindful snacking.”

Observe and analyse your snacking habits

The fitness trainer recommends observing your snacking behaviours and addressing the real issue - asking yourself questions like “When do you usually snack?” and “Why do you usually snack?” When you recognise your patterns, it is easier to break them and replace them with healthier habits.

Raj suggests, “If you're someone who snacks late in the night, simply get to bed early. If you're someone who snacks in the evening for no reason, replace the snack with a walk. If you're someone who snacks because there's nothing else to eat and only junk food, plan better. Have some healthy food available so you can snack better one way or the other. Remember, this is under your control and you most definitely can take control.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.