Dermatologist explains why simply cutting out junk food does not cure acne, busts 5 common acne myths

Dr Gurveen Waraich, a certified dermatologist specialising in clinical and cosmetic dermatology and skin care, is setting the record straight by debunking five common myths about acne. In an Instagram video posted on September 10, she unpacks common acne myths, highlighting its prevalence in adulthood and clarifying real triggers - such as makeup and diet - and what doesn’t cause breakouts.

Adults don’t get acne

According to Dr Waraich, acne is not just a teenage concern - many people encounter it for the first time in adulthood, even if their adolescent years were blemish-free. Many of her clients experience the onset of acne after 25, and she explains - “I am 35 years old. I never had acne in my teen years. Why am I getting it now? What you are suffering from is something called as adult onset acne which is actually seen post 25 years of age.”

Acne does not occur in dry skin

It is often believed that only people with oily skin experience acne breakouts. However, the dermatologist highlights that even though acne is more common in oily skin, it is not exclusive to it. She elaborates, “In fact, adult onset acne is seen in equal frequency for both oily and dry skin types.”

Eating clean cures acne

The dermatologist explains that cutting out junk food will not necessarily clear up your acne. She mentions that while some components in your diet like sugar or dairy might aggravate your breakouts - these are not the causative agents. Dr Waraich says, “What you eat is not the cause of your acne. Yes, it could be an aggravating factor like sugar and dairy, but not causative.”

Makeup cause acne

Makeup is often blamed as the culprit behind acne flare-ups. But Dr Waraich clarifies that makeup itself isn’t the cause - it's failing to remove it properly that can worsen breakouts.

Acne is normal in teenage years

The dermatologist highlights that while acne is quite common in teenage years, it should not be treated as a norm and requires appropriate treatment. She advises, “No, acne is common in teenage, not normal. You must treat it to prevent permanent scarring.”

