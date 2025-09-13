Dermatologist shares top 3 foods you need to avoid if you have acne: Sugar, dairy and especially skim milk

If you’ve ever struggled with stubborn acne flare-ups despite trying every cream and cleanser, your diet might be playing a bigger role than you realise. What you eat doesn’t just fuel your body – it can directly influence your skin by triggering hormonal changes and inflammation. Your diet may be playing a role in your skin flare-ups that's bigger than you think.(Unsplash)

Dr Aanchal Panth, a dermatologist and hair transplant surgeon who trained at AIIMS, has shared three foods that should be avoided by people with acne-prone skin.

In an Instagram video posted on August 28, the dermatologist broke down the physiological mechanisms behind how certain foods impact the skin – ranging from hormonal fluctuations to inflammation. She also highlighted foods to avoid and suggested healthier alternatives to swap them with. She added, “While food is not the only reason for acne, making mindful choices can reduce flare-ups and support your treatment.”

Dairy

Dairy products, especially skimmed milk, can raise the levels of Insulin-like Growth Hormone (IGF-1), which is produced by the liver. According to Dr Panth, it ‘triggers oil production and inflammation, worsening breakouts’.

Sugar and refined cards

Refined carbs or foods that contain high levels of sugar should be avoided, according to the dermatologist. It causes insulin spikes leading to hormonal fluctuations. This results in clogged pores, causing more breakouts and pimples

Processed foods

Junk food and ultra-processed foods often contain tons of unhealthy fats and additives that are detrimental for the skin, according to Dr Panth. They fuel inflammation in the skin, leading to pimples and acne.

Food alternatives

Dr Panth provided a list of foods that should be avoided to prevent skin flare-ups and they are as follows:

Milk

Sugar

Fruit juice

Pizza, burger

French fries

Whey protein

Additionally, the dermatologist provided healthier alternatives that are not harmful for the skin and can be incorporated in your daily diet:

Almond milk

Balanced diet

Vegetarian sources high in protein

Spinach

Flaxseeds, chia seeds

Greek yoghurt

