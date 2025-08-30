Frequent breakouts this monsoon? Know why acne worsens in rainy season and which dietary habit triggers it

Monsoon is one such season that brings in many health issues, from viral fevers to more serious ones like typhoid or malaria. Other than the new health problems, it also worsens existing concerns. This is largely because of the poor weather conditions, such as high humidity, persistent rain over days and lack of sunlight. Among the many conditions which get aggravated in this season, one of the most common is acne. HT Lifestyle reached out to experts to understand the reason behind acne flare-ups in the monsoon, along with other dietary triggers that may be behind. People with acne-prone skin suffer more this monsoon from flare-ups.(Shutterstock)

Why do you get more acne in monsoon?

Dr Vinata Shetty, dermatologist and medical advisor at Kaya Limited, shared with HT Lifestyle that people with acne-prone skin are likely to see skin irritations.

Shedding light on how the weather conditions impact the skin, Dr Shetty said, “The shift in weather from dry summer heat to damp, humid conditions disrupts the skin's natural balance, making it more reactive and vulnerable to breakouts. Excess sweat, oil, and environmental impurities tend to accumulate on the skin’s surface, clogging pores and encouraging bacterial growth.”

Moreover, nowadays the rain is not pure either. It is mixed with pollutants. Dr Shetty added, "The frequent exposure to acidic rainwater and fluctuating pollution levels, and you have a recipe for irritation, inflammation, and recurring flare-ups.”

Trigger to avoid

Say no to sweets to reduce acne risks.(Shutterstock)

Other than the environmental factors, you cannot rule out your diet, as what’s on your plate also plays an important role. A poor diet, combined with monsoon weather conditions, creates a conducive environment for breakouts. So if you indulge in cookies frequently or like your coffee sweet, it's a wake-up call for you, as one of the dietary triggers is sugar. Dr Shifa Yadav, consultant, dermatology and cosmetology at Artemis Hospitals, told HT Lifestyle that high insulin levels result in more oil production in your skin. Insulin is a hormone that goes up after eating sugar.

She explained the process, “Insulin is a hormone that not only controls blood sugar levels, but it also encourages the production of androgens, which are hormones that make your skin produce more oil. This extra oil, along with dead skin cells, blocks pores and causes breakouts. Sugar also raises the level of insulin-like growth factor-1, a hormone that speeds up the turnover of skin cells and makes inflammation worse, both of which are important for acne to form. Because of this, your skin is more likely to get blackheads, whiteheads, and angry pimples.”

Dr Yadav also highlighted that a sugary diet can mess with the gut bacteria, making it even more difficult for the skin to fight off bacteria and prevent acne.

So naturally, the next instinct is to replace with natural sweeteners, right? If you think they are healthier, you may be in the dark, as they, too, come with their own risks. Another expert weighed in on the same, bringing attention to this concern, which is often viewed as the solution.

Dr Soma Sarkar, dermatologist and co-founder of Skin Beyond Borders, revealed that natural sweeteners, too, can cause the breakdown of collagen.

She revealed, "Sugar, like white sugar, honey, jaggery, and fruit fructose, can make glycation happen. This causes inflammation and the breakdown of collagen, which makes the skin look aged, causes acne, and makes the skin look dead. Natural sugars may seem safer, but too much of them can still cause problems.”

Particularly, women with PCOS or thyroid disorders may struggle with even more acne problems when they eat sugar.

So in the end, while the monsoon can influence your flare-ups, the entire blame cannot be placed on the weather, as managing your sweet cravings is equally important.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.