Tue, Nov 25, 2025
Cardiologist explains why your heart randomly ‘jumps’ or ‘flutters’; shares warning signs you shouldn’t ignore

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Published on: Nov 25, 2025 01:36 pm IST

Sudden heart flutters can feel scary, but they’re often harmless. A cardiologist explains why they happen and the signs that mean it’s time to pay attention.

Have you ever felt your heart suddenly ‘jump,’ ‘flutter,’ or skip a beat for no apparent reason? These unexpected sensations can be alarming, making you pause and wonder if something is wrong. While occasional palpitations are often harmless, they can sometimes point to underlying heart conditions or other health issues.

Dr Yaranov emphasises that cardiac evaluations include checking EKGs and triggers, not just listening to the heart.(Freepik)

Dr Dmitry Yaranov, MD, cardiologist who specialises in heart failure and heart transplantation, in his November 25 Instagram post, explains why these sudden heart flutters happen and when it’s important to seek medical attention. (Also read: AIIMS Raipur orthopaedic surgeon warns drinking ‘too much chai or coffee’ in winter can harm your joints )

What usually triggers heart flutters or palpitations

Dr Yaranov says, “I hear this every single week and here’s what most people don’t realise. Palpitations feel terrifying, even when the cause is harmless. But sometimes they’re your heart asking for attention, and it’s my job to help people understand the difference.”

He explains that in cardiology, the focus is on identifying patterns, triggers, and the broader clinical picture. He further lists some of the most common triggers as follows:

  • Caffeine, alcohol, dehydration
  • Stress and poor sleep
  • Thyroid issues
  • High-sodium meals
  • Fever or illness
  • Supplements, especially pre-workout blends
  • Rhythm problem

What happens during a medical evaluation

Contrary to what many believe, a cardiac evaluation involves far more than listening to the heartbeat. “When you come to the office, we don’t just press a stethoscope and send you home,” Dr Yaranov says.

“We check your EKG, electrolytes, thyroid levels, anaemia, triggers and sometimes place a monitor to look for arrhythmias that only show up at certain times,” he adds.

But his most important message is simple and urgent. “If palpitations come with chest pain, dizziness, or you pass out, that’s not a ‘wait and see.’ That’s when you get evaluated immediately. These are red-flag symptoms that deserve real attention.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.

