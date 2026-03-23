Cardiologist shares 'number 1 tip to hack your health span': This daily habit is pretty simple and takes just 15 minutes

In an era of biohacking and complex longevity supplements, Dr Sanjay Bhojraj, a California-based cardiologist with over two decades of experience, is stripping health back to its simplest form. His top recommendation for 'hacking' your health span (the period of life spent in good health)? A 15-minute daily walk outdoors. Also read | California cardiologist with 20 years experience reveals earliest sign of ageing: Not wrinkles, joint pain, weight gain Dr Sanjay Bhojraj suggests that a brief outdoor walk serves as a vital tool for rejuvenation and mindfulness amidst the bustle of modern life. (Freepik)

While cardiovascular health is often associated with high-intensity training, Dr Bhojraj argued that the mental and environmental 'reset' provided by a short walk is just as vital. In a March 20 Instagram post, he highlighted how stepping away from the recycled air of offices and hotel rooms allows people to reconnect with their surroundings.

The power of the ‘pulse’ Dr Bhojraj said, "Just something as simple as a 15-minute walk gets you out in the element, gets you the fresh air, gets you out of the recycled air that occurs in hotels and conference rooms, gets you connected to where you're at and just puts you in the energy field of all these people around you."

According to Dr Bhojraj, the benefit isn’t just physical; it’s about vibration and connection. By walking through a city or a natural environment, you can move from a state of isolation to being part of a 'larger energy field'. "You can feel the pulse and the heartbeat (of the city). It just makes you feel connected to the bigger things going around you."

For those in high-stress environments, this 15-minute window serves as a mindfulness tool, grounding the nervous system and breaking the cycle of stagnant indoor living.