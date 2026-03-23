Cardiologist shares 'number 1 tip to hack your health span': This daily habit is pretty simple and takes just 15 minutes
Dr Sanjay Bhojraj, a cardiologist, says a short walk can be a game-changer for those with busy lives. Know the science-backed benefits.
In an era of biohacking and complex longevity supplements, Dr Sanjay Bhojraj, a California-based cardiologist with over two decades of experience, is stripping health back to its simplest form. His top recommendation for 'hacking' your health span (the period of life spent in good health)? A 15-minute daily walk outdoors. Also read | California cardiologist with 20 years experience reveals earliest sign of ageing: Not wrinkles, joint pain, weight gain
While cardiovascular health is often associated with high-intensity training, Dr Bhojraj argued that the mental and environmental 'reset' provided by a short walk is just as vital. In a March 20 Instagram post, he highlighted how stepping away from the recycled air of offices and hotel rooms allows people to reconnect with their surroundings.
The power of the ‘pulse’
Dr Bhojraj said, "Just something as simple as a 15-minute walk gets you out in the element, gets you the fresh air, gets you out of the recycled air that occurs in hotels and conference rooms, gets you connected to where you're at and just puts you in the energy field of all these people around you."
According to Dr Bhojraj, the benefit isn’t just physical; it’s about vibration and connection. By walking through a city or a natural environment, you can move from a state of isolation to being part of a 'larger energy field'. "You can feel the pulse and the heartbeat (of the city). It just makes you feel connected to the bigger things going around you."
For those in high-stress environments, this 15-minute window serves as a mindfulness tool, grounding the nervous system and breaking the cycle of stagnant indoor living.
Why a 15-minute walk actually matters
It might sound like wellness-speak, but the science behind a 15-minute walk supports Dr Bhojraj’s claim that this is a legitimate lever for increasing health span.
A study presented at the EuroPRevent Congress in 2019 (and published by the British Journal of Sports Medicine) followed over 120,000 subjects over a decade. The researchers found that just 15 minutes of brisk walking daily reduced the risk of death by 22 percent compared to those who were inactive. This suggests that the 'sweet spot' for life extension starts much earlier than the commonly cited 10,000 steps.
Moreover, extensive studies by Chiba University in Japan in 2017 found that spending as little as 15 minutes in a natural environment lowers cortisol (the stress hormone) by 16 percent, reduces sympathetic nerve activity, and lowers heart rate. This directly counters the 'fight or flight' state induced by modern office life.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More
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