Cardiologist warns women’s heart attack symptoms are often different from men’s, shares subtle signs to watch out for

In an August 18 Instagram post, Dr Dmitry Yaranov, MD (cardiology), stressed that heart attacks in women often don’t look like heart attacks at all. The cardiologist shared that heart attack symptoms in women often show in subtle forms that often get ignored until it is too late. Women’s heart attack symptoms are often very different from men’s.(Shutterstock)

Dr Yaranov explained that during his many years of practice, he has seen so many women with symptoms they never expected would be related to their hearts, including nausea, back or jaw pain, sudden fatigue, and shortness of breath. Let's learn more about subtle heart attack signs in women and what one should look out for:

‘Women’s heart symptoms are often different from men’s’

The cardiologist pointed out, “[Heart attack] symptoms [in women] can be subtle, making it easy to think it’s ‘just stress’ or something minor. But every time I think, ‘That can’t be a heart attack,’ I get proven wrong.”

He stressed that we need to recognise that women’s heart attack symptoms are often different from men’s. Urging, if something feels off, listen to your body. “Don’t wait until it’s an emergency—trust your instincts and take action. Early recognition is key, and advocating for better heart health awareness for women can save lives,” the expert added.

Subtle heart attack symptoms to look out for

In the video, Dr Yaranov also stitched a woman's video, where she recalled how she had symptoms for two weeks leading up to the heart attack. She elaborated, “One of the major symptoms that stood out was extreme fatigue. I experienced right shoulder pain, stomach pain, back pain, and headaches. It wasn't until the day of my actual heart attack that I started experiencing jaw pain and tingling in my left arm.”

Further explaining the subtle signs seen in women, the cardiologist said, “Forget what you know about classic symptoms like chest pain. Women can experience extreme fatigue, almost as if they ran a marathon out of nowhere. They may feel short of breath even without doing anything strenuous.”

“Notice pain in areas you might not expect, such as the back, jaw, shoulder, neck, or even stomach. Some may feel lightheaded or nauseated. These symptoms can be subtle, making them easy to miss. Many women brush them off, thinking it's just stress or something minor, but ignoring these symptoms can be dangerous. If you or a loved one has symptoms like this, it's always better to be safe and seek help,” he added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.