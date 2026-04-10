Celebrity dietician busts top 3 kadi patta myths: Can 'miracle' curry leaves stop hair loss or aid weight loss?

Kadi patta (also called kari patta and curry leaves) has been a staple of Indian kitchens for millennia; but its transition from an aromatic garnish to a 'superfood' has birthed a wave of health claims. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Simrat Kathuria — celebrity dietician and nutrition consultant with 16 years of experience — aims to separate traditional wisdom from modern hyperbole. Also read | Health benefits of curry leaves Do you use curry leaves for health benefits? Here is what celebrity dietician Simrat Kathuria wants you to know. (Instagram/ simratkathuria and Freepik)

"Kadi patta functions as a minor character that supports your health journey instead of acting as your primary wellness solution," Kathuria explains. "People who expect their hair to regrow and their skin to become perfect through product use will experience disappointment," she adds.

Myth 1: The 'miracle' cure for hair loss and greying The internet often frames curry leaves as a permanent solution for silver strands. Simrat is quick to temper these expectations, noting that while the herb is a nutritional powerhouse, it cannot rewrite your DNA.

She says, "Kadi patta contains high levels of antioxidants together with beta-carotene and vital dietary components, which include iron and amino acids. The nutrients in this product can help maintain scalp health while they potentially make hair follicles stronger, which will decrease hair loss through breakage."

"The belief that curry leaves can reverse grey hair stands as a prevailing myth," Simrat clarifies. "The development of premature greying results from three primary factors: genetic heritage, the ageing process, and oxidative stress. The antioxidants present in curry leaves provide a mild protection against oxidative damage, but they lack the ability to bring back lost natural pigment," Simrat adds.