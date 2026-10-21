Celebrity dietitian Rujuta Divekar decodes the secret behind Karisma Kapoor's youthful look even at 52

“If you ask her, she will say that there is no secret behind it—it is just curd rice. But if you ask me, I will tell you that it is basically the cumulative benefit, because she has been working on her fitness since her 30s,” stated Rujuta in her post. She went on to highlight the changes that women’s bodies go through when they reach their 30s, and what they can do to protect their youthfulness in later years.

Actor Karisma Kapoor has heads turning at the age of 52 after she arrived as a special guest on the season 9 premiere episode of Koffee with Karan, which aired on October 14. And taking to Instagram on October 21, celebrity dietitian Rujuta Divekar, who has worked with her sister Kareena Kapoor, shared her opinion on how the star manages to stay fit at her age.

Changes that take place in the 30s The dietitian pointed out that staying fit in one's 20s is almost effortless. However, as soon as one steps into their 30s, weight gain happens for all women.

Around ages 32, 33, or 34, we barely notice anything,” shared Rujuta. “However, by the time we reach 36 to 38, most of us begin to experience a change. This happens because in your 30s, something good happens to you, and something bad happens as well.”

The good thing that happens is that women’s bone mineral density reaches its peak. The bad thing is that a silent transition of the hormones begins, noted Rujuta.

“Our progesterone decreases, causing estrogen to dominate in our body. As a result, waistline expansion, stomach protrusion, skin and hair changes, alterations in the period cycle, and an increase in PMS intensity all begin to happen,” she stated.

Steps to protect one's youth in the 30s Rujuta Divekar shared two steps that can help women protect their youth right from their 30s and benefit from it through their 40s, 50s, 60s, and 80s. They are presented as follows.

Do not think about weight loss. Instead, Rujuta suggested focusing on exercising for at least three hours every week. “Exercising three hours per week means your bone mineral density will be maximised, allowing you to manage your youth effectively,” she stated. Do not mess around with diets during this time.

In the words of the nutritionist, “Don't do things like ‘Now I've given up rice, I've given up carbs, I've given up sugar, or I've given up dinner.’ Eat everything. Because if the joy of eating disappears during this phase, joy will leave your life entirely, leading to micronutrient deficiencies in Vitamin D, B12, iron, and calcium, which will make this silent transition very rocky.”

Rujuta reminded that one is young in their 30s, and the first signs of ageing arrive around the age of 44. Therefore, to maintain good health through the decades, it is important to make the changes while one still can.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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